Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam govt turns down bus fare hike demand, transport associations to continue strike

Various associations have been insisting on doubling the fares, but Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, in a meeting with its representatives, said it will be unwise to effect any hike in the present situation. He urged them to call off the strike, with the assurance that all other demands would be looked into as long as public interest is not harmed.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 07-10-2020 00:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 00:28 IST
Assam govt turns down bus fare hike demand, transport associations to continue strike
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Transport associations in Assam have decided to continue with their indefinite strike, after the state government on Tuesday made it clear that bus fares cannot be increased as people are facing many hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Various associations have been insisting on doubling the fares, but Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, in a meeting with its representatives, said it will be unwise to effect any hike in the present situation.

He urged them to call off the strike, with the assurance that all other demands would be looked into as long as public interest is not harmed. The representatives said they want buses to operate with full passenger capacity, which the state government agreed to with necessary safety protocols.

A notification in this regard would be issued soon, the minister said. He also assured the associations that payments for hiring buses during the lockdown period will be cleared at the earliest.

All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) Secretary General Pradip Das told PTI the state government has in the past "not fulfilled its promises". "They only gave us assurances, but nothing in writing.

The minutes of the meeting was also not shared with us. So, we cannot trust their words in this situation. Therefore, we have decided to continue our strike until we get something in writing," he said.

TRENDING

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada dies from COVID-19; Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case and more

Samsung AI Forum 2020 to kick off virtually on November 2

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Gulf oil platforms shutting as Hurricane Delta strengthens

Energy companies were securing offshore production platforms and evacuating workers on Tuesday, some for the sixth time this year, as a major hurricane took aim at U.S. oil production in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Delta, the 25th named s...

UK plan to introduce COVID-19 testing for international arrivals won't come until November - The Guardian

The UK government will not announce an anticipated plan to introduce COVID-19 testing for international arrivals until November, and instead the government will set up a global travel taskforce, The Guardian httpswww.theguardian.comworld202...

U.S. military top brass self-isolating after Coast Guard No.2 tests positive for coronavirus

The U.S. militarys Joint Chiefs of Staff have almost entirely gone into self-quarantine after the Coast Guards No. 2 tested positive for the novel coronavirus following a top-level meeting at the Pentagon last week, U.S. officials said on T...

Mexico's Cancun braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Delta

Mexicans formed long lines at supermarkets near Cancun on Tuesday to stock up in preparation for a forecast hit overnight from rapidly strengthening Hurricane Delta, while the resort ordered hotels evacuated on its famed Caribbean shoreline...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020