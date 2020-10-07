LuxeBook celebrates Top 50 powerful and influential women of Indian luxury

2020, sabotaged by the pandemic and lockdown, tested will power, skill, and business acumen. LuxeBook, a multimedia platform from the Mediascope stable celebrates 2020's 'Top 50 women in luxury' who rose to the challenge and did the industry proudly. LuxeBook, (earlier Blackbook), now in its 9th year, documents and archives the evolution of the Indian luxury industry in India and the expanding footprint of Indian luxury around the world. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JhhF8T8lcnY LuxeBook Top 50 is an annual tribute to the most powerful and influential women who are challenging the notions of luxury with their creativity, conviction, influence, and persuasion.

Marzban Patel, Founder, Mediascope says, "To the industries credit, each year the number of success stories grows, making it more and more difficult for the editors to pick just 50!" The listees this year represent a wide range of sectors, from jewelry, fashion, retail to media & entertainment, hospitality and consulting, from start-ups to established enterprises and homegrown to multinational brand custodians; each a manager, challenger, disrupter but above all an amazing leader with a heart. Mira Kulkarni, Chief Managing Director, Forest Essentials India, says, "Luxury brands must consistently communicate their vision to their employees across levels and across departments." "One of the most important takeaways from my experiences in the Indian luxury industry is that today the concept of luxury goes far beyond owning something expensive", says Anita Dongre of the House of Anita Dongre.

Brinda Somaya, Principal Architect, Somaya & Kalappa Consultants, says, "For different people luxury means different things. In modern times it is what goes into a specified space that might define luxury, rather than the simplicity of the space itself." On the list is Falguni Nayar of Nykaa.com, an entrepreneur from the tech start-up space who has made it a habit of winning the share-of-pocket, awards, and hearts of her fans. LuxeBook Top 50 also brings to the fore a digital influencer and blogger, Shereen Bharwani - Founder, Love, and Other Bugs (LAOB), with an enviable 316K followers on Instagram.

Inspired by these women and guided by LuxeBook's will to celebrate them, the publication too fought all the pandemic challenges, to present the annual LuxeBook Top 50. To find out who made the cut and who did not and to give high five to the Top 50, watch the video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFOiO5wjSTw About Mediascope Mediascope launched in 1979 with a vision to ensure client satisfaction, using technology, creativity, integrity and meticulous planning across platforms & across geographies. We are India's leading international media services & content consultancy exclusively representing leading international media brands in India. We work with clients across sectors ranging from real estate to automobile, state & central governments to tourism & hospitality, media & technology to retail & fashion.