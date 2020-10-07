Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hit two-week high, defy U.S. stimulus gloom

S&P 500 futures were last up 0.2% and European futures only slightly negative, with Euro STOXX 50 futures down 0.4% and FTSE futures down 0.2%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan crept 0.4% higher to a fresh two-week peak, led by a 1.3% gain in Australia where an expansionary budget lifted stocks.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 11:27 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hit two-week high, defy U.S. stimulus gloom
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Asian stock markets hit a two-week high on Wednesday, brushing off a Wall Street tumble and a drop in commodity prices after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly cancelled talks with lawmakers on coronavirus-relief spending plans.

Trump broke off talks with Democrats in a Tweet, saying that negotiations will stop until after the election, when he promised a major stimulus bill. That sent U.S stocks on their steepest drop in two weeks, pushed oil sharply lower and lifted safe assets like the dollar and bonds.

Investors in Asia, however, seemed less rattled, figuring that whoever wins the U.S. presidential election will inherit an economy hungry for stimulus and will probably apply it. S&P 500 futures were last up 0.2% and European futures only slightly negative, with Euro STOXX 50 futures down 0.4% and FTSE futures down 0.2%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan crept 0.4% higher to a fresh two-week peak, led by a 1.3% gain in Australia where an expansionary budget lifted stocks. "One way or another we're going to get some stimulus, it's just we're not going to get it now," said ING's chief economist in Asia, Rob Carnell. "So we'll tread water for a bit."

Currency markets and bond markets were broadly steady. The euro held at $1.1730. The risk-sensitive Antipodean currencies crept higher, with the Aussie up 0.3% to $0.7120 and the kiwi up 0.1% to $0.6592. The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year government debt rose 1 basis point to 0.7536%.

Investors are awaiting minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting due at 1800 GMT for guidance as to how the central bank plans to push inflation higher and how long it might let it run above 2% before tightening its ultra-loose monetary policy. Australian government bonds rallied in anticipation of quantitative easing from the central bank and a lower cap on three-year yields, which fell to a record low of 0.138%.

SUBHEAD On Wall Street on Tuesday the Dow fell 1.3%, the S&P 500 dropped 1.4% and the Nasdaq fell 1.6%.

A 2% jump in Alibaba on Wednesday, amid small but broad gains by China-exposed retailers and financials listed in Hong Kong further underlined the contrast between uncertainty in the United States and economic recovery in China. Chinese stock, equity, currency and bond markets are closed until Friday for a long national holiday that is expected to drive hundreds of millions of domestic trips and a spike in consumption, which has been a weak spot.

"China is going to lead the world out of COVID the same way it led the world out of the (financial crisis)," said Jim McCafferty, Joint Head of APAC Equity Research at Nomura in Hong Kong. "The other big market in Asia is Japan," he said. "You've got political stability, stronger virus control...and 20% of Japanese earnings are coming from China - I think people are beginning to realise this."

Japan's Nikkei eased 0.2% on Wednesday, but has avoided the selloffs that have dragged on U.S. markets in recent weeks. In commodity markets, oil futures gave up some of their recent gains amid supply concerns.

A larger-than-expected buildup in U.S. crude stocks had West Texas Intermediate futures down about 1.8% to $39.95 a barrel. Brent crude futures fell 1.5% to $42.03 a barrel. Spot gold recovered slightly to $1,883 an ounce after being whacked by a rising dollar on Tuesday.

"Trump applied the salt in the gold investor's wounds when he pinpricked the stimulus balloon," said Stephen Innes, Bangkok-based market strategist at FX broker Axi.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

UK's COVID-19 testing system hit by Roche supply problems

Britains national COVID-19 testing system was facing disruption on Wednesday after Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche said problems at a new warehouse had delayed the dispatch of some products. Roche is one of the main suppliers of diagnostic...

Struggling KXIP look to turn around fortunes against Bhuvneshwar-less Sunrisers

Their bowling attacks struggling to find form, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad will look towards their power-hitters to do the job when the two erratic teams go head to head in an IPL match here on Thursday. KXIP are currently langu...

Europe edges higher as robust earnings offset U.S. stimulus doubts

European stocks edged higher on Wednesday as upbeat earnings reports from UKs Tesco and Germanys Dialog Semiconductor helped offset uncertainties surrounding a fresh U.S. stimulus package.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2 by 0711 GM...

News of N.Korean diplomat defecting stokes concerns about teen daughter

South Korean lawmakers and officials raised concerns on Wednesday about the safety of the teenage daughter of a former senior North Korean diplomat in Italy after news reports that he has settled in South Korea while she was sent back to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020