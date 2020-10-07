Left Menu
Dhananjay Mungale joins Singapore-based Atlantis FinTech's advisory board

Singapore-headquartered financial technology company Atlantis today announced Dhananjay Mungale has joined its advisory board.

Updated: 07-10-2020 12:12 IST
Dhananjay Mungale. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Singapore-headquartered financial technology company Atlantis today announced Dhananjay Mungale has joined its advisory board. Mungale sits on the boards of select public and private limited companies including Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, DSP Asset Management Company, NOCIL, etc. Mungale also serves on the advisory boards of PE funds.

Mungale is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is a law graduate. He has spent a major part of his career in corporate and investment banking in India and Europe, with Bank of America and DSP Merrill Lynch Ltd. * Mungale currently serves on the Boards of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, DSP Asset Management Company, and select other large public and private limited companies.

* Atlantis is a fintech company building digital banking, credit, data, and infrastructure products with the vision of creating the Bank of the Future for an AI-first world. * Atlantis has offices in Singapore and Bengaluru.

"Technology is changing human life at a rapid pace, next ten years will witness an accelerated version of digital transformation. Financial services are the operating-system that runs human life. Fin-tech is not just a term that describes technological integration with Finance. It is the fuel that is going to decide the winners in the market in the coming times. I am very excited to associate with Gaurav and the entire Atlantis team who are focused on building a full-stack Financial Technology play across India and SE Asia," said Mungale. "We warmly welcome Mungale to Atlantis and look forward to his in-depth industry experience, guidance, and leadership to help us build the 'Bank of the Future' across India and Southeast Asia," said Gaurav Sharma, Founder of Atlantis.

Founded in early 2020 by Gaurav Sharma, Atlantis is developing digital banking, credit, data, and infrastructure products to build a 'Bank of the Future' for the AI-first world. The company aims to provide financial services to millions of consumers and small business owners in India and SE Asia. Atlantis' operating team comprises serial entrepreneurs and professionals from the global fintech community. The company is headquartered in Singapore and has its operating offices in Singapore and Bengaluru, India.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

