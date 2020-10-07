Platinum Guild India in association with Oxfam India aims to uplift the lives of migrant workers

Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 14:01 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) The COVID-19 situation has caused unprecedented challenges in India as well as globally and has left many reeling from its impact. It has been particularly harsh on certain marginalized sections of our community such as the migrant workers. Taking a step towards helping the migrant workers, Platinum Guild India has joined hands with Oxfam India, launching the “Platinum Season of Hope” initiative. This initiative will impact 4500 families, approximately 22,500 individuals over a period of 3 months. The relief package includes 3 key components daily meals/food essentials, sanitary kits as well as a direct transfer component for essential non-food supplies. It will touch lives in states where the impact of the pandemic has been brutal combined with natural calamities that followed i.e. West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha & Bihar. With this initiative the aim is to bring a bit of hope back where it is needed most. Commenting on this initiative, Ms. Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, PGI India, said, “At PGI, our desire is to give back to the community and be a glimmer of hope for the very people who hold our ecosystem together - the migrant workers. We are honoured to be associated with Oxfam India to launch this initiative. It was in fact this cause & purpose that was at the heart of us calling it the Season of Hope. This pandemic has taught us to be grateful and has brought about a renewed sense of appreciation. Through this initiative, we aim to spread that sense of thankfulness, going back to the values & emotions that spark a sense of optimism.” “We welcome this partnership with Platinum Guild International (PGI) India. At Oxfam India, we are committed to uplifting various sections of our society and are constantly engaged towards their betterment. This year, the migrant workers and their families have been one of the most adversely impacted communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Together with PGI India, we want to positively impact the community and help them dream of a better tomorrow!” Amitabh Behar, CEO, Oxfam India said.

Migrant workers form the backbone of the Indian economy. The cruellest impact has perhaps been on them. This act is hence a small step towards uplifting their lives. Platinum Season of Hope also extends into a retail activation carried out in partnership with all of Platinum Guild India’s retail partners across 1200 stores. Successive phases of unlock with the convergence of the festive and the wedding season in Q4 has meant that the trade and consumer sentiment towards platinum remains positive. Hence, Season of Hope will act as a catalyst building on this positive sentiment. It will straddle all 3 platinum jewellery categories, Platinum Days of Love – the couple band offering, Men of Platinum - the offering for men and Evara – placed in the women’s segment.

Season of Hope is a consumer and trade marketing program with a focus on digital and social platforms and will also see an active participation in E-commerce. Platinum Guild India has planned an integrated marketing programme across all 3 of our branded categories. The attempt will be to energise and add momentum with new collections, broader price points across the board. Visit us on platinumseasonofhope.com for further details.

Purity Assurance Program In order to assure consumers of the purity of platinum jewellery, Platinum Guild India Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Trust Ever Assurance Services LLP to audit and monitor its Quality Assurance Scheme. Under this scheme, all authentic platinum jewellery in India comes with a Quality Assurance Card and bears the purity mark of “Pt 950” stamped inside the piece. This also serves as an assurance of a ‘buy back’ programme. About Platinum Guild International Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation created in 1975 to develop the global platinum jewellery market. Since then, platinum jewellery has contributed ~80 million ounces of incremental demand.

PGI runs various programmes, both direct to consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers. PGI’s consumer marketing and educational programmes develop awareness and an appreciation for platinum’s unique qualities as a precious metal for fine jewellery. PGI also works collaboratively with partners globally, running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry. Image: Platinum Guild India in association with Oxfam India aims to uplift lives of Migrant Workers PWR PWR

Platinum Guild India in association with Oxfam India aims to uplift the lives of migrant workers

