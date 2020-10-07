Asian Granito India Ltd inaugurates 15,000 sq feet AGL Export House at Morbi to boost exports

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] October 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Showcasing the company's production and technological excellence at one place, Asian Granito India Ltd - one of India's leading tiles companies has inaugurated 15,000 sq ft display showroom - AGL Export House at Wankaner in Morbi (Gujarat) on the 151st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation - Mahatma Gandhi. The export house will have the entire range of tiles, sanitaryware, and bathware range including 3000 plus products in all sizes, designs, and finishes at one place for the trade partners across the globe and aims to strengthen its presence in international markets. The company currently exports to 100 plus countries and aims to expand the export network.

Highlights: * Export House to offer 3,000 plus products in all sizes, designs, and finishes in sync with evolving customer preferences

* Company has set a target to increase its retail touchpoints to over 10,000 from 6,500 currently, exclusive showrooms to increase to over 500 from over 300 plus currently; 13 company-owned display centres across India. * Company currently exports to 100 plus countries and aims to expand the export network

This will be one of the biggest showrooms of the company in the country's biggest tiles cluster of Morbi. The showroom will have an exclusive and elegant range of products including, ceramic floor, digital wall, vitrified, parking, porcelain, glazed vitrified, outdoor, natural marble, composite marble & Quartz, etc under one roof. The showroom will also house the recently launched sanitaryware and bathware range including faucets. "We are pleased to inaugurate this showroom on the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation - Gandhiji. Trusted for reliability, adaptability, innovation our company has created a strong brand identity for Make in India products and able to achieve global recognition with exports to 100 plus countries. Morbi is India's hub for ceramic tiles & sanitaryware accounting for more than 70 per cent of the country's total production with over 1000 manufacturing units in the zone. Trade partners and business communities across the globe regularly visit here for the business and trade and hence it was evident for us to have our presence here. This display showroom will have the entire product range with evolving customer preferences under one roof and showcase our products and technological excellence to customers across the globe," said Kamlesh Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd on this occasion.

Gujarat has emerged as one of the major hubs globally for ceramic products. The state contributes more than 80 per cent of the country's ceramic output with an annual turnover in excess of Rs 40,000 crore and over Rs 12,000 crore exports. "Asian Granito is the largest exporter among organized players from India. Company currently exports to 100 plus countries and looking to expand its international presence. The company is also committed to Housing For All, Swachh Bharat, and rural development. With a focus on Vocal for Local, the company has recently launched the 'Atmanirbhar Program'. Through this initiative, AGL aims to strengthen its connection with rural and semi-urban markets, reduce marketing costs, generate more employment opportunities in rural India and connect the rural youth in the growth journey of the company. The pilot project was launched in Idar and Bhavnagar in Gujarat and the company aims to launch this pan India in the coming time," said Mukesh Patel, Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd.

"Despite challenges of COVID, demand from international markets have remained strong and injected fresh blood in the Indian ceramic industry. Exports during the past three months have doubled and are constantly increasing due to the ongoing spat between the USA and China. Anti-China sentiments and reduction in the gas prices are likely to be game-changer for the Indian ceramic industry from an export perspective," said Prafulla Gattani, Executive Director, AGL Global Trade Pvt Ltd. Asian Granito India Ltd offers a wide range of products including, ceramic floor, digital wall, vitrified, parking, porcelain, glazed vitrified, outdoor, natural marble, composite marble & quartz, etc.

Further to leverage the synergies, the company has entered in sanitary ware, and recently, the company had launched the CP Fittings and Faucets division to provide 'Complete Bathroom Solutions' under brand AGL. The company has set a target to increase its touchpoints to over 10,000 from 6,500 currently, expand the network of exclusive showrooms to 500 plus. The company expects higher sales in the coming quarters due to its dominance in B&C class cities and focused penetration in the market.

Established in the year 2000, Asian Granito India Ltd (AGIL) has emerged as India's leading home decor brand in a short span of two decades. The company manufactures and markets a wide range of tiles, engineered marble, and quartz. AGIL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness, and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally, and loyal customer following across segments.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGIL has achieved nearly 40 times growth in its production capacity, from 2,500 square meters per day in the year 2000 to nearly 95,000 square meters per day, as of now. AGIL was also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for phenomenal growth.

The company has nine state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 300 plus exclusive showrooms, 13 display centers across India. Further, the company has an extensive marketing and distribution network. The company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGIL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported a net consolidated turnover of Rs 1224.5 crore in 2019-20. Company exports to 100 plus countries. For more information, please visit www.aglasiangranito.com.

