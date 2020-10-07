HRTC may start interstate buses within a fortnight: Transport Minister

Himachal Pradesh may start interstate buses within a fortnight, Transport Minister Bikram Singh said on Wednesday. The inter and intrastate bus service was suspended in HP in March to check the spread of novel coronavirus. While the buses within the state resumed a few weeks ago, the interstate buses were yet to be started. Talking to media here on Wednesday, the minister said the matter of running interstate buses had been taken with several states and UTs. While Chandigarh has given the green signal, Punjab and Uttarakhand are also not averse to it, he added.