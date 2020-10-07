Left Menu
Development News Edition

No plans to enter commuter 2-wheeler segment in India: Suzuki Motorcycle

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday said it currently has no plans to enter two-wheeler commuter segment in the country. We have now understood nuts and bolts of pre-owned vehicle business," he added. Commenting on the upcoming festive season, Handa said the company remains optimistic about sales performance during the period stretching from middle of this month to November-end.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:15 IST
No plans to enter commuter 2-wheeler segment in India: Suzuki Motorcycle
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday said it currently has no plans to enter two-wheeler commuter segment in the country. The company, which on Wednesday introduced its Access 125 and Burgman Street scooters with bluetooth-enabled digital console priced at Rs 78,600 and Rs 84,600, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi), would continue to focus on 125 cc scooter and above 150 cc bike segments in the country.

"As a policy, we are concentrating on 125 cc scooter market and in motorcycle segment over 150 cc segment only, so we don't have any plan to bring a commuter scooter or 100 cc motorcycle. We don't have any plan right now," Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) Managing Director Koichiro Hirao told reporters. Commuter segment bikes and scooters usually come with smaller capacity engines with focus on fuel efficiency rather than out-and-out performance.

Suzuki Motorcycle currently sells bikes in above 150 cc category and two 125 cc scooter models in the country. SMIPL Vice-President (sales, marketing and aftersales) Devashish Handa said the company is looking to expand its sales network by just around 1 per cent this fiscal.

"It is very much by choice. After having improved our pecking order in the domestic two-wheeler industry from number seven in 2018-19 to number five now, we have realised that in order to secure our aspirations we need to start focusing on quality as much as we have focused on quantity," Handa noted. The company expanded its sales network by 8 per cent in 2018-19, which was reduced to just 2 per cent in 2019-20.

The company's entire network initiative this year would be on ensuring that its secondary network policy, which was initiated last year, gets completed on ground, he added. The company currently has over 530 dealerships across the country.

SMIPL, however, aims to expand its pre-owned business vertical across the country, Handa said. "In phase one we were present in one location, in second phase we added five more locations and now in third phase we plan to further scale it up and consolidate this initiative. We have now understood nuts and bolts of pre-owned vehicle business," he added.

Commenting on the upcoming festive season, Handa said the company remains optimistic about sales performance during the period stretching from middle of this month to November-end. "We have witnessed improvement in sales over the last few months. In September, we even performed better than same month last year. In line with this, we are optimistic about festive season as well," Handa said.

Commenting on the new launches, Hirao said bluetooth console on both the models can be paired with smartphone thus, enabling turn by turn navigation and other features like call and SMS alert display, WhatsApp alert, estimated time of arrival alerts, missed call alert and caller id, over-speed warning and phone battery level display. "The technology has been developed keeping the requirements of today's young customer in mind who always wants to stay connected, but doesn't want to compromise on his/her safety by using a phone while riding a two-wheeler," he added.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Russia opens criminal case over pollution off Russia's Far East -Investigative Committee

Russia on Wednesday opened a criminal case to establish why water was contaminated off Russias far eastern coast and sea creatures killed, the Investigative Committee said on its website.Conservation group WWF described the pollution as tox...

Soccer-Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses

Barcelona have begun a process to reduce the pay of players, coaches and non-sporting staff to adapt to the huge losses suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a club source said on Wednesday. Staff have been notified by the club of the need...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

The uncertain fate of the U.S. coronavirus aid package and the diseases spread in the White House were in focus, as President Donald Trump halted talks with Congress over economic stimulus, while senior adviser Stephen Miller became the lat...

Amid uncertainty over domestic season, Uttarkhand announces 'bio-bubble' camp from Oct 14

Cricket Association of Uttarakhand CAU has decided to conduct a one-month training camp for its senior mens squad in a bio-secure environment from October 14. While Cricket Association of Bengal CAB has started physical training session ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020