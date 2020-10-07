Left Menu
8 injured in major fire at IOC petrol pump in Odisha

Eight people were injured in a major fire that broke out at an Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump near Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, police said. "Our priority is to ensure that the fire does not spread to the two other tanks containing petrol and diesel," Commissioner of Police S S Sarangi said. He asked IOCL to take immediate measures to evacuate the fuel from the two tankers.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:22 IST
8 injured in major fire at IOC petrol pump in Odisha

Eight people were injured in a major fire that broke out at an Indian Oil Corporation petrol pump near Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, police said. Two of the injured are critical and have been shifted to SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack, said L D Sahu, director of Capital Hospital, where the rest are being treated.

Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze is now under control at the petrol pump, officials said. "Our priority is to ensure that the fire does not spread to the two other tanks containing petrol and diesel," Commissioner of Police S S Sarangi said.

He asked IOCL to take immediate measures to evacuate the fuel from the two tankers. The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, Sarangi added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the state government will bear the cost of treatment of the injured and wished them speedy recovery..

