Highways, infra can spur economic growth: VK Singh

The Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways was addressing the annual session of PHDCCI's annual session 'Building Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as the chief guest. "Roads and infrastructure can spur growth in the economy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:30 IST
Highways and infrastructure can spur the country's economic growth, Union Minister VK Singh said on Wednesday. The Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways was addressing the annual session of PHDCCI's annual session 'Building Aatmanirbhar Bharat' as the chief guest.

"Roads and infrastructure can spur growth in the economy. The workforce is back at pre-COVID levels, which is a healthy sign," Singh said, adding good quality road network leads to ease of doing business, goods transportation and economic growth. "We all need to think, walk and sleep on this theme, because as we prosper, the country prospers," the minister said.

He said Aatmanirbhar Bharat is about self-reliance in not only about what to produce but also on delivering it effectively to the world market. As per a statement from PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Singh "mentioned that Chinese market supply volumes are high and sold in entire global market yet the quality is not sustainable. This is something he highlighted as an opportunity for India needs to tap. He said that Self-reliance is not isolation, but about plugging into the global market and economy and realising and working on our domain of excellence".

He also stressed on the need to focus on technology, saying it can become the country's strength. DK Aggarwal, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in his presidential address for the 115th Annual Session, said that Aatmanirbhar Bharat is about self-reliance, self-sufficiency and self-sustenance.

He said that at this juncture, the country needs to strengthen the manufacturing sector, increasing the competitiveness in domestic manufacturing, focus on supply chains, among others..

