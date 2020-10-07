Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia's AirAsia X aims to stave off liquidation with $15 bln debt restructure

Reuters | Kualalumpur | Updated: 07-10-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 15:47 IST
Malaysia's AirAsia X aims to stave off liquidation with $15 bln debt restructure
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd , the long-haul arm of AirAsia Group Bhd, said it wanted to restructure $15.3 billion of debt and slash its share capital by 90% to continue as a going concern.

Hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic as closed borders have grounded most of its planes, the budget airline said it had severe liquidity constraints and, with no return to normalcy in sight, added, "Imminent default of contractual commitments will precipitate a potential liquidation." Its statement late on Tuesday came just days after Malaysia Airlines, the other major carrier, said it was very low on cash and had reached out to lessors, creditors and suppliers for urgent restructuring.

AirAsia X is seeking to reconstitute 63.5 billion ringgit ($15.3 billion) of debt into a principal amount of 200 million ringgit and waiver of the rest. That debt restructuring as well as a revamp of its business model would be needed to raise fresh equity and debt, which in turn would be required to restart the airline, it said.

The statement did not break down the liabilities or name the airline's creditors. AirAsia X declined to respond to a Reuters' query regarding its debt.

The hefty debt could include aircraft orders, potentially spelling cancellations, said an aviation analyst who declined to be identified as he no longer covers the company. "A lot of that may be aircraft orders," he said. "The real haircut may not be that huge if it's purely on actual debt and lease commitments."

AirAsia X finalised orders with Airbus SE for 78 A330neo and 30 A321XLR planes last year, but said in February it would defer delivery of the A330neo planes and consider other changes to trim its fleet. The airline is Airbus' biggest customer for the A330neo.

It also proposed reducing issued share capital by 90% and consolidating every 10 existing ordinary shares into one share. Long a penny stock, its shares fell 10% to 4.5 Malaysian cents on Wednesday. The airline, which reported a record net loss of 650.3 million ringgit in the 2019 financial year, said unaudited records as of June 30 showed it had a shareholder equity deficit of 960 million.

Liabilities of 3.38 billion ringgit exceeded assets of 1.39 billion. It has appointed board member Lim Kian Onn, a chartered accountant and former banker, as deputy chairman to lead the restructuring, which will involve overhauling its route network, fleet size, cost base and workforce. ($1=4.1510 ringgit)

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

AfDB holds session on fostering circularity in Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait's emir names security czar Sheikh Meshal as crown prince

Kuwaits new ruler on Wednesday named veteran security chief Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad as crown prince, retaining power firmly within the ruling familys oldest ranks and signalling the OPEC member state is unlikely to pursue disruptive change.T...

German authorities search offices, homes in DFB tax evasion probe

German prosecutors and tax authorities searched offices of the German Football Association DFB as well as private homes of current and former officials on suspicion of serious tax evasion, the Frankfurt prosecutors office said on Wednesday....

Russia opens criminal case over pollution off Russia's Far East -Investigative Committee

Russia on Wednesday opened a criminal case to establish why water was contaminated off Russias far eastern coast and sea creatures killed, the Investigative Committee said on its website.Conservation group WWF described the pollution as tox...

Soccer-Barca start process to reduce salaries due to COVID-19 losses

Barcelona have begun a process to reduce the pay of players, coaches and non-sporting staff to adapt to the huge losses suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a club source said on Wednesday. Staff have been notified by the club of the need...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020