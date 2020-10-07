Left Menu
Japan to ease quarantine rules for some business travellers -Nikkei

Such arrivals must submit an itinerary and a negative PCR test result on arrival, and will not be allowed to use public transport upon their return, it said. Japan has already eased two-way travel curbs with nations such as South Korea and Vietnam, while allowing entry from October for long-term residents from any country.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-10-2020
Japan will scale back a requirement of two weeks of self-quarantine for some business travellers as it moves to revitalize an economy hit hard by travel curbs over the coronavirus pandemic, the Nikkei said on Wednesday. The new rules apply to returning Japanese and holders of long-term visas, some of whom will be exempted from quarantine requirements, depending on airport testing capacity, it added.

There will be a cap on the number of such exemptions, but no figure has been specified. Such arrivals must submit an itinerary and a negative PCR test result on arrival, and will not be allowed to use public transport upon their return, it said.

Japan has already eased two-way travel curbs with nations such as South Korea and Vietnam, while allowing entry from October for long-term residents from any country.

