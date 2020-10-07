Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK public finances now more sensitive to rate moves: OBR's Hughes

Britain's public finances have grown more sensitive to interest rate changes since the start of the coronavirus pandemic because of a rapid accumulation of government debt and a change in its structure, the new head of the country's budget watchdog said on Wednesday. Britain is on course for its biggest budget deficit since World War Two, hit by around 200 billion pounds ($259 billion) of emergency spending and an expected slump in tax revenues after the economy shrank by 20% in the second quarter.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-10-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 19:52 IST
UK public finances now more sensitive to rate moves: OBR's Hughes
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Britain's public finances have grown more sensitive to interest rate changes since the start of the coronavirus pandemic because of a rapid accumulation of government debt and a change in its structure, the new head of the country's budget watchdog said on Wednesday.

Britain is on course for its biggest budget deficit since World War Two, hit by around 200 billion pounds ($259 billion) of emergency spending and an expected slump in tax revenues after the economy shrank by 20% in the second quarter. "Our public finances are now more sensitive to interest rate rises than they were before the coronavirus shock because we have a higher debt stock," Office for Budget Responsibility chair Richard Hughes told a committee of lawmakers.

"They are also more sensitive because the average maturity of our debt has been getting shorter." Public debt has topped 2 trillion pounds ($2.6 trillion) and finance minister Rishi Sunak said this week the government could not count on its borrowing costs in financial markets staying close to their recent record lows.

The OBR said in July that a 1 percentage point rise in gilt yields would raise debt servicing costs as a percentage of gross domestic product by just over 0.35 percentage points, compared with an estimate of just over 0.15 percentage points in 2019. OBR board member Charlie Bean, a former Bank of England deputy governor, said there was no urgency to reduce Britain's budget deficit, but that there should be action once the COVID emergency had passed.

"I think it is worth saying that at the current juncture one shouldn't think there is a great urgency in closing the deficit," Bean said. "But as one goes beyond the emergency, then it will be appropriate to stabilise the public finances and potentially start building in fiscal space to recognise that there'll be future bad shocks further down the road."

In the near term, a rise in COVID cases was likely to cause Britain's economic recovery to stall, he added.

TRENDING

POLL-Reuters/Ipsos poll shows Biden widening lead over Trump in Michigan, tied in North Carolina

My Hero Academia Chapter 287 spoilers reveal majority of characters are injured

World News Roundup: Russian authorities poisoned him as threat ahead of parliament elections; Syria's Assad blames Turkey for fighting between Azeris and Armenians and more

Why It's Okay to Not Be Okay’s renewal for Season 2 seems difficult

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Head of EU Parliament fisheries committee takes tough line on Brexit deal

A French EU lawmaker who chairs the European Parliaments fisheries committee told Reuters there could be no annual quota negotiation in a trade deal with Britain, sticking to a tough line from Paris that could make a Brexit deal more diffic...

Putin says he has noted Joe Biden's harsh anti-Russian rhetoric

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had noted what he called sharp anti-Russian rhetoric from U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, but that he had been encouraged by Bidens comments on arms control.Putin, in c...

Tennis-'Be more gentle!' Siegemund implores after time violation

Laura Siegemund called for clarity around the time violation rule in tennis on Wednesday after she received a warning for being too slow with her serve at a crucial point during her French Open quarter-final loss against Petra Kvitova. To h...

U.S. Supreme Court hears Google bid to end Oracle copyright suit

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday considered whether to protect Alphabet Incs Google from a long-running lawsuit by Oracle Corp accusing it of infringing Oracle copyrights to build the Android operating system that runs most of the worlds...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020