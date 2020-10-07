Left Menu
As part of the strategic association, Myntra and Bhuvan will co-ideate and create content that effectively communicates the brand's uber proposition in an innovative, highly-relatable, and entertaining manner, a statement said. Bam was the first Indian individual YouTube content creator to cross 10 million subscribers through his comedy channel, BB Ki Vines, in 2018.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2020 22:50 IST
Online fashion retailer Myntra on Wednesday said it has appointed YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam as its first digital brand ambassador to further engage with the brand's customers this festive season. As part of the strategic association, Myntra and Bhuvan will co-ideate and create content that effectively communicates the brand's uber proposition in an innovative, highly-relatable, and entertaining manner, a statement said.

Bam was the first Indian individual YouTube content creator to cross 10 million subscribers through his comedy channel, BB Ki Vines, in 2018. BB Ki Vines has garnered 19 million subscribers and 2.75 billion views. The 26-year-old Filmfare award winner has over 10.5 million followers on Instagram. "There has been a shift in audience behavior in the new normal, leading to a discernible rise in digital content consumption. Bhuvan's all-pervasive appeal  will further complement our holistic approach towards dominating different mediums and cement Myntra's position," said Harish Narayanan, head (marketing) at Myntra.

Bam, on his appointment, said he is looking forward to creating quirky yet relatable fashion-focused content with Myntra that will help countless young people comfortably and confidently express themselves through fashion. * * * WinUall raises Rs 14.7 cr from Prime Venture Partners, BEENEXT and others * WinUall, an online education platform that helps coaching institutes go digital, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 14.7 crore from Prime Venture Partners, BEENEXT, Ramakant Sharma (founder of LivSpace) and other angel investors. The start-up will use the fresh capital to enhance product capabilities and hire across technology, product, AI and business development teams, a statement said. WinUall is planning to add more than 20,000 coaching institutes and serve more than three million students across India cities by the end of 2021, it added.

Founded in 2019 by Ashwini Purohit and Saurabh Vyas, WinUall offers a software-as-a-service plug-and-play platform on a subscription model for tutors and coaching institutes. WinUall has on boarded more than 3,700 coaching institutes across the country. Over 5,000 tutors are already using the platform extensively to teach online, conduct quizzes, solve doubts, and sell their courses. * * * Subex appoints Suresh Chintada as chief technology officer   * Subex Ltd on Thursday said it has appointed Suresh Chintada as its chief technology officer. "The board of directors in their resolution passed today (Wednesday) approved the appointment of Suresh Chintada as the chief technology officer of the company with effect from October 12, 2020," a regulatory filing said.

He has worked for companies like Motorola, ARRIS and CommScope, it added. * * * Future Generali India Life Insurance Co launches traditional non-par endowment plan * Mumbai: Future Generali India Life Insurance Company on Wednesday launched a traditional non-par endowment plan.

It has features like higher entry age and coverage age and flexibility to choose payment frequency, as per an official statement..

