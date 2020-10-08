Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar, yen lower as U.S. stimulus hopes boost sentiment

The New Zealand dollar was the biggest loser among G10 currencies, dropping as far as half a percent after central bank officials again hinted that negative interest rates are in the offing. Money-market pricing of an April 2021 rate cut deepened after the remarks and the kiwi slipped to a three-week low against the Aussie, before paring losses a little.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 10:37 IST
FOREX-Dollar, yen lower as U.S. stimulus hopes boost sentiment
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The safe-haven dollar and Japanese yen nursed losses on Thursday, after the revival of hopes for some U.S. stimulus spending improved investor sentiment, while the prospect of negative interest rates dragged on the New Zealand dollar.

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi seem open to pursuing a stimulus package for the airline industry, despite Trump halting talks with Democrats for a bigger plan. Investors also expect a Joe Biden administration, if elected, would quickly spend money to stimulate growth.

That mood has lifted equity markets and sunk the safe-haven yen to a three-week low of 106.11. The dollar struggled to recoup losses against other majors, excluding the kiwi. The euro edged up to $1.1770. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar held Wednesday gains.

"Perhaps the market is a bit more relaxed about the fiscal stimulus story," said Bank of Singapore currency analyst Moh Siong Sim. "We might not get fiscal stimulus pre-election, but if polls are right, and we see a Democratic sweep, we will likely get fiscal stimulus late in the year or early next year."

With no new news on the stimulus front, and Chinese markets still closed, volumes were lightened and moves slight in Asia. The New Zealand dollar was the biggest loser among G10 currencies, dropping as far as half a percent after central bank officials again hinted that negative interest rates are in the offing.

Money-market pricing of an April 2021 rate cut deepened after the remarks and the kiwi slipped to a three-week low against the Aussie, before paring losses a little. It was last down 0.2% against the dollar at $0.6570.

"Today's rhetoric from the RBNZ leaves us of the view it will cut the official cash rate into negative territory before too much longer," BNZ economist Craig Ebert said in a note, forecasting rates at -0.50% later in 2021, from 0.25% currently. FED SPEAKERS ON RADAR

A buoyant mood in equity markets was also supported by hints at even more easing from the U.S. Federal Reserve. September meeting minutes released on Wednesday showed many participants had assumed the economy would be supported by fiscal spending, and some are open to further debate about the Fed's bond buying programme.

"This nuance did not come across in Powell's post-meeting press conference nor in recent speeches," National Australia Bank economist Tapas Strickland said in a note on Thursday. "In that vein it is worth noting that the Fed's (Loretta) Mester on Monday said she might support shifting asset purchases to more longer-dated bonds."

It has also focused investor attention on speeches from Fed members Eric Rosengren and Raphael Bostic, at 1610 GMT and 1800 GMT respectively, for any further hints at the Fed's thinking. Elsewhere the U.S. vice presidential debate did not move currency markets, but reinforced investors' expectations on the policy settings that Trump or Biden administrations would hold.

"Pence reiterated his hardline stance against China ... meanwhile, Senator Harris said Trump lost the trade war with China," said Mizuho's chief Asia FX strategist Ken Cheung. "That says Biden's victory should mitigate the risk of resuming the trade war, which could prompt the People's Bank of China to allow yuan depreciation again to counter the tariffs impact," he said.

He expects the onshore yuan to be fixed around 6.79 per dollar when trading resumes after a week-long holiday in China on Friday - more or less steady despite a weaker dollar. The yuan last traded at 6.7898 onshore and is at 6.7389 in offshore trade.

Sterling, weighted by concerns that the latest Brexit talks were proving less promising than hoped, lagged other majors' gains on the greenback and was steady in Asia at $1.2928. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey is due to speak at 0725 GMT and remarks on negative rates or other policy considerations could move the currency.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Science News Roundup: Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery; Musk's SpaceX wins Pentagon award for missile tracking satellites and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rafale leads 'Vijay' formation, IAF's might on full display at 88th Air Force Day celebrations

The grandeur and might of the various types of aircraft in the Indian Air Force IAF were on full display on the occasion of the 88th Air Force Day celebrations on Thursday. The newly inducted Rafale fighter jet displayed its ability to carr...

UK considering more local COVID-19 curbs as virus spreads, minister says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons government is considering additional local COVID-19 restrictions for parts of northern England as the second wave of the novel coronavirus accelerates, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said on Thursday....

Fire incident reported at PVC sole factory in Narela

A Delhi Fire Service official said they are trying to douse a fire at a PVC sole factory in outer Delhis NarelaDFS Director Atul Garg said a fire incident was reported at the factory around 11 am and 10 fire tenders were rushedFire-fighting...

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India wins Rs 100-cr order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth over Rs 100 crore from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd HRRL. The project will strengthen mission-critical power infrastructure at HRRLs Barmer refinery and contribute t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020