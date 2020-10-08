Left Menu
Amagi clocks 120% YoY quarterly growth as channels on its platform grows to 400

Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and video services platforms. Overall, Amagi supports 400+ channels on its platform for linear channel creation, distribution and monetization with deployments in over 40 countries.

08-10-2020
BANGALORE, India, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and streaming TV, today announced that it has registered a YoY quarterly growth of 120% for the quarter ending September 2020. The company now supports more than 400 channels on its platform for a variety of services - linear channel creation, distribution and monetization, with 1000+ delivery end points. Attributing to the growth is the surge in cloud adoption by traditional broadcast TV networks, further accelerated by the pandemic situation. Having access to broadcast workflows from the safe confines of homes, managing distributed workflows and ensuring business continuity have propelled cloud technologies to be a game-changer for the industry.

"2020 is a pivotal year for Amagi as we establish ourselves as the leader in the cloud-based video distribution and monetization business. We enable traditional broadcast TV networks to virtualize their entire broadcast operations, delivering cost efficiencies of nearly 40-50%. At the same time, we are partnering with global content publishers to enable wider distribution and monetization of their content on streaming platforms," said Baskar Subramanian, co-founder and CEO, Amagi. Over the year, the company has expanded its streaming TV footprint across all major Connected TV and Free Ad Supported TV (FAST) platforms such as The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, XUMO, PLEX, VIZIO, Redbox, and Pluto TV among others. Amagi has helped launch 150+ streaming channels with 500+ distribution end points to the platforms over this period. More than 1 billion ad opportunities on a monthly basis are catered through its THUNDERSTORM SSAI platform. According to the company, its streaming TV business segment has grown by 20 times, contributing nearly 48% of overall revenues.

Amagi continued its global hiring in COVID-19 times. The company added 40 positions this year and aims to add another 100 employees at its software development center by March 2021. Additionally, Amagi looks to double its team size in the U.S. to enhance product and service capabilities for its North America clients who contribute nearly 70% of the company's revenues. It is also set to double its team in Europe- its second-largest market that has recorded impressive growth in client roster. "More than just numbers, it's the quality of clients that speak to Amagi's success in the market. Amagi is fast becoming the destination for all major tier-1 brands looking for a reliable cloud partner for their broadcast as well as expanding their distribution and revenues on OTT," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "We are proud to be associated with some of the biggest brands in the business and hope to enhance our service to our customers through continued innovation and investment in world-class cutting-edge video technology." Amagi clients include A+E Networks UK, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, NBCUniversal, People TV, Tastemade, VICE TV, Tegna, and Warner Media, among others. Amagi has deployments in more than 40 countries.

For more information about Amagi and its cloud broadcast solutions, visit www.amagi.com. About Amagi Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 400+ channels on its platform for linear channel creation, distribution and monetization with deployments in over 40 countries. Amagi has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and London, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

