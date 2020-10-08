Left Menu
Mercedes-Benz launches electric SUV at Rs 99.3 lakh

EQC customers can avail of Mercedes-Benz India's charging network or service related requirements at over 100 locations spread across 48 cities across the country.

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday kicked off its electric vehicles journey in India with the launch of EQC model at an introductory price of Rs 99.30 lakh. The all-electric SUV, which is the first product under Mercedes-Benz EQ brand, is powered by a 80 kWh lithium-ion battery with a range of 445-471 km on a single charge. The company claims that the EQC has a power consumption of 20.8-19.7 kWh/100 km.

It has two electric motors at the front and rear axles with a combined output of 408hp and can accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 5.1 seconds, the company said. The EQC will be retailed initially from six major cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Chennai, apart from being sold through Mercedes-Benz India's e-commerce site. "For us it (the launch of EQC) is the opening of the door for electrification of our portfolio...We are at the forefront again in creating a trend. We believe it is an important milestone in our journey to sustainable mobility...it is our entry into an electrified future as well," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Martin Schwenk told PTI.

Stating that Mercedes-Benz has globally set a target to achieve climate-neutral mobility under its "Ambition 2039" programme, he said, "This is our journey towards that direction and this is the first milestone." Schwenk said the company's objective is to put its combined experience and understanding of the Indian market and customers behind the EQC, and create a long-term, worry-free, sustainable and green mobility ecosystem in India. When asked about allocations of EQC for India, he said, "We have secured sufficient allocation from the headquarters for the first couple of months. Then it depends on our demand. At the moment we have the supply we need but it is a dynamic situation." Mercedes-Benz India said the introductory price of Rs 99.30 lakh will be for the first 50 units and includes AC wall box charger, home electrical charger, 5 years unlimited on-road assistance, 5 years comprehensive service package, 5 year unlimited kilometres extended warranty, 8 years/1,60,000kms battery cover. EQC customers can avail of Mercedes-Benz India's charging network or service related requirements at over 100 locations spread across 48 cities across the country. The company is offering 8 years or 1,60,000 km (whichever is earlier) battery cover for the EQC along with buy back value for 3 years during the time of purchase for customers.

The EQC comes with a host of features, including the vehicle battery management that allows users to remotely check the EQC's battery status, access the status of charging, available range and indication upon charging completion. The user can also remotely define the maximum status of charge and set as per convenience. It also has a biometric ID access for unlocking the car thereby ensuring complete safety and anti-theft alarm system, along with 'Mercedes me' connect that gives notification on the App in case of any unwanted movement inside the locked car, and for tow away protection.

