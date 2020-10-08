Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power consumption shows double digit growth during Oct first week as demand rises

Peak power demand met for the month of October last year stood at 164.25 GW. Peak power demand in September this year recorded a growth of 1.8 per cent at 176.56 GW, compared to 173.45 GW a year ago, the data showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 16:51 IST
Power consumption shows double digit growth during Oct first week as demand rises

Power consumption in the country recorded double digit growth in the first week of October at 25.95 billion units (BU) amid buoyancy in industrial and commercial activities. According to the power ministry data, power consumption grew by 13.65 per cent during October 1 to 7 to 25.95 BU, up from 22.83 BU in the same period last year.

Power consumption in the month of October last year stood at 97.84 BU. Thus, the extrapolation of one week data indicates that power consumption is likely to witness year-on-year growth this month. Experts said, power consumption has started showing an increase as commercial and industrial demand improved with easing of lockdown restrictions and is likely to improve further in the coming months.

The government had imposed nationwide lockdown on March 25, to contain the spread of COVID-19. Power consumption had declined in March onwards due to fewer economic activities in the country. The COVID-19 situation affected power consumption for six months in a row from March to August this year.

Power consumption on a year-on-year basis declined 8.7 per cent in March, 23.2 per cent in April, 14.9 per cent in May, 10.9 per cent in June, 3.7 per cent in July and 1.7 per cent in August. The data showed that electricity consumption grew by 11.73 per cent in February.

Power consumption has shown an improvement after lockdown was eased for economic activities from April 20 this year. After a gap of six month, power consumption recorded a growth of 5.6 per cent in September this year at 113.54 billion units (BU) from 107.51BU in the same month last year.

Earlier this week, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh while addressing a virtual conference said, "In September, our power demand was higher than September 2019. So the growth started again. Despite the fact that COVID problem lingers, the growth in our power consumption and demand has started." Peak power demand met, the highest supply of power in the country in a day, during October 1 to 7 was recorded at 170.04 GW (on October 7). Peak power demand met for the month of October last year stood at 164.25 GW.

Peak power demand in September this year recorded a growth of 1.8 per cent at 176.56 GW, compared to 173.45 GW a year ago, the data showed. Peak power demand met had recorded negative growth from April to August this year due to the pandemic. The peak demand met dropped to 24.9 per cent in April, 8.9 per cent in May, 9.6 in June, 2.7 per cent in July and 5.6 per cent in August.

In March, it was muted at 0.8 per cent..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

First Lady Motsepe to participate in launch of 'Pink Room'

First Lady, Dr Tshepo Motsepe, will participate in the launch of the Kgatlamping Primary Pink Room safe space Initiative in Tembisa, Johannesburg.In her capacity as the South African Civil Society for Womens, Adolescents and Childrens Healt...

U.S. could adopt carbon tax under a Biden presidency -ex-Fed Chair Yellen

Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen said bipartisan concern over climate change could see the United States adopt a tax on carbon emissions, with the proceeds shared with households, if Democrat Joe Biden is elected President in Novem...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump, still confined to the White House where he is being treated for COVID-19, planned more steps on Thursday to try to reinvigorate a re-election campaign hit hard by his handling of the pandemic.DEATHS AND INFECTIO...

Himachal: Governor, Chief Minister condole demise of former DGP Ashwani Kumar

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur condoled the demise of former Director General of Police DGP, Himachal Pradesh Ashwani Kumar. Ashwani Kumar died in his residence at Brockhurst, Shimla yesterday. He had also ser...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020