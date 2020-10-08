Mahindra's electric 3-wheeler range Treo crosses 5,000 units sales mark
Mahindra Electric Mobility on Thursday said its electric three-wheeler range Treo has crossed the 5,000 units sales mark in the country and claimed it has become India's first lithium-ion-operated three-wheeler to achieve the feat. The Treo range is powered by advanced lithium-ion battery technology with a life of over 1.50 lakh kilometres.
"The Mahindra Treo range has crossed a remarkable sales milestone of 5,000 units and is currently being sold in over 400 districts across the country," said Mahindra Electric Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mahesh Babu. He added that cumulatively, the Treo has travelled a distance of over 35 million km on Indian roads, saving 1,925 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide tailpipe emissions.
Given its low running costs, a Treo customer has been able to save up to Rs 45,000 per year, he added. The electric three-wheeler range comes with a standard warranty of three years or 80,000 km, along with the option of an extended warranty of two years or 1 lakh km, the company said in the release.
