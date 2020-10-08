Blenders Pride Launches a Limited-edition Pack With Designers Shantanu and Nikhil

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Leaders in the premium Indian whisky category, Seagram’s Blenders Pride has introduced a limited-edition pack in association with design stalwarts Shantanu & Nikhil for the festive season. The limited-edition pack echoes the impeccable craft of the designers, who, bring forth their signature styles, making a bold and unique style statement that spells out ‘My Craft, My Pride’. The unique collectible features a classic design that is a true representation of the times we live in. A reflection of class and sophistication, the limited-edition pack reflects the designer duo’s signature style of merging elements from Indian culture with western silhouettes. Modern, chic and elegant, the drapes used in the design make the designer duo’s craft come alive and create a style statement that is timeless. The rich golden liquid is perfectly wrapped in a drape of black and streaks of gold that intertwine to form a silhouette that is elegant and bold at the same time. A seamless blend of fine craftsmanship, it is an extraordinary rendition of Shantanu and Nikhil’s craft, their pride. Bringing together their precision and the bold, rich character of Blenders Pride on the same canvas, it is an exquisite blend of great craftsmanship.

Commenting on the launch of the limited-edition pack, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India, said, “The Blenders Pride limited-edition pack is a celebration of exquisite craftmanship, both through the legendary fine whisky and our collaboration with designer duo Shantanu & Nikhil. We take immense pride in our product quality and heritage and continue to celebrate the pride in craft through this collaboration. The pack is a sophisticated statement that combines exquisite taste and design, which is what we stand for.” Talking about the limited-edition pack, designers Shantanu & Nikhil said, “We have had a long-standing association with Blenders Pride and today, it gives us immense pleasure to announce our collaboration which celebrates this association through a collectable limited-edition pack. The design is inspired by our aesthetic and is a unique reflection of heritage and workmanship that celebrates craft in all its glory. The partnership is an extremely rewarding project, giving us complete creative freedom and allowing us to produce a design that we are proud to see all over India.” The Blenders Pride limited-edition pack is available for discerning whisky connoisseurs in 28 markets. About Blenders Pride Blenders Pride is a premium whisky from the house of Seagram, with over 160 years of unmatched craftsmanship & expertise. It is an exquisite blend of fine aged scotch malts from Dalmunach, Scotland and Indian grain spirits. With a distinctive nose of malt, fruit and spice, it’s a fine blend with a delicate aroma. The smooth blend of , its sweet taste and floral finish highlights the character of this elegant whisky making it a work of fine craftsmanship by our legendary master blenders.

This fine blend has been awarded globally for its supreme quality, bagging the Fifty Best Gold Award, Monde Selection Gold Award & London Spirits Competition award, all in one year (2020) and is winning hearts in India as well as select markets across the globe. Blenders Pride Rare Premium Whisky is available in 7 pack sizes, including 2L, 1L, 750ml, 375ml, 180ml, 90ml and 60ml in India. To View the Image Click on the Link Beloe: Fashion designers Shantanu & Nikhil with the Blenders Pride limited-edition pack PWR PWR