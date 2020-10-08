Left Menu
ThinkPalm Technologies recognised as one among India's 100 best workplaces for women 2020 by the Great Place to Work Institute

ThinkPalm Technologies, a leading Product Engineering and Software Development company has been recognized among India's 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2020 by the Great Place to Work® Institute.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 08-10-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 18:41 IST
ThinkPalm logo. Image Credit: ANI

Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ThinkPalm Technologies, a leading Product Engineering and Software Development company has been recognized among India's 100 Best Workplaces for Women 2020 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. ThinkPalm has earned this recognition based on a rigorous assessment independently conducted by Great Place to Work from among 852 other organizations this year, with over 4,59,386 women employees across various industries. Apart from this achievement, in the month of July 2020, ThinkPalm was announced to be among the top 50 Great Midsize workplaces and was also honored with The Great Place To Work Certification for the fourth consecutive time this year.

What makes ThinkPalm a great workplace for women? The Great Place to Work® Institute had taken into account various factors that organizations followed in designing an inclusive workplace experience. With over 39 per cent of women employees in the organisation, ThinkPalm received more than 70 per cent positive feedback on Trust Index women employee survey, thus meeting the eligibility criteria for the recognition. What made ThinkPalm stand out with the other top 99 organizations was practise of gender parity on key factors that impact an employee's perception of a great workplace, the people practices specific to women employees and involvement of women across all hierarchical levels in the organization.

For ThinkPalm, gender diversity and inclusion has been a winning factor with sincere intent and commitment towards creating an egalitarian workplace. The organization built up an equitable environment where fairness has always been a bedrock, making ThinkPalm a workplace truly desirable by women employees. As part of a broader diversity effort, ThinkPalm Technologies has made significant advancement in their quest for gender parity over the years. They have established effective hiring and retention practices that are aimed at improving and incentivizing all aspects of the employee experience. To create a more flexible and empowering environment, ThinkPalm has encouraged employee-friendly and family-friendly work policies.

As a company with over 450 employees, ThinkPalm has helped cultivate a community of supportive peers and has fulfilled the aspirations of employees looking to balance their work and personal life better. The Senior Management team makes sure that female employees are respected and holds a strong say in the organization, through internal networking forums such as Sakhi, The Employee Welfare Council, and The Women Harassment Prevention Committee. These forums have played a significant role in empowering women by addressing women issues proactively, as well as by promoting women's interests. Apart from prioritizing women's safety through various measures; such as allotment of transportation facilities and formulating women harassment prevention committee, ThinkPalm has also succeeded in providing a progressive work environment that strongly focuses on their career development. "39 per cent of our employees are women! Our decision to move towards gender equality has made us productive, innovative and successful," said Sangeetha Sreekumar, Assistant General Manager - HR, ThinkPalm Technologies. "It's a great honor and privilege for ThinkPalm to be recognized as one among India's 100 Best Workplaces for Women by the Great Place to Work® Institute! For us, a diverse and inclusive workplace where all team members are valued and accepted is the key to success! Not only have we articulated the concept but have also practiced and sustained it for the past several years. Our achievements have helped validate the fact that employee satisfaction and engagement are a priority at ThinkPalm; it has not only contributed towards enabling employees to move up the career ladder but has tremendously helped us create happiness at workplace, connect better and satisfy our customers," said Manoj K.P, Founder Director & Chief Executive Officer, ThinkPalm Technologies.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

