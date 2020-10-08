Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yogi inaugurates UP's biggest oxygen plant to aid medical supplies

Adityanath, who inaugurated the plant virtually from his office in Lucknow, said the facility will help the state fight the coronavirus better. “On this day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Jan Andolan' for COVID-19, I am happy to inaugurate a 150 TPD capacity Liquid Oxygen Plant in Uttar Pradesh which will help us to fight Corona better,” he tweeted.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-10-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 19:36 IST
Yogi inaugurates UP's biggest oxygen plant to aid medical supplies
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday inaugurated a new state-of-the-art cryogenic oxygen plant, the biggest in the state, which will help with supplies in hospitals. The ultra-high purity air separation plant with a capacity of 150 tonnes per days (TPD) in Ghaziabad's Modinagar will produce liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen and liquid argon for various industrial needs, according to INOX Air Products (INOX AP), which has commissioned the plant. Adityanath, who inaugurated the plant virtually from his office in Lucknow, said the facility will help the state fight the coronavirus better.

"On this day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Jan Andolan' for COVID-19, I am happy to inaugurate a 150 TPD capacity Liquid Oxygen Plant in Uttar Pradesh which will help us to fight Corona better," he tweeted. In another tweet he described the plant as the "biggest" in the state. "After this, the demand and supply of oxygen in the state, especially when the entire country is battling strongly with the COVID-19 pandemic, will not be a hindrance in the treatment of patients in the state," Adityanath said in a statement. He said it will now be a thing of the past when the state was struggling for the availability of oxygen, adding that after the installation of High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC), the demand for oxygen has gone up in the COVID-19 hospitals.

"The new facility will come handy to bridge the gap between demand and supply," he pointed out expressing satisfaction that such a facility came up during the "trying times" of the pandemic and when it was "required the most". The plant has come up as a part of a memorandum of understanding between INOX AP and the UP government during the 'Investors Summit 2018'.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by PM Modi on July 29, 2018. "This is the sign of our commitment to bring investment in the state. MoU for this plant was signed in 2018 in the presence of PM Modi. It is our commitment and support to industry that this plant has started production," Adityanath said in another tweet. INOX AP said the plant will fulfil the medical oxygen need "of more than 200 hospitals". "With a potential to produce 150 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen per day, the plant now takes state's current liquid oxygen manufacturing capacity from 115 metric tonnes to 265 metric tonnes per day," it said in a statement. The chief minister said the company will set up another plant in central UP soon.

Earlier this year, there were reports of shortage of oxygen supply at some hospitals in the state amid a surge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, with opposition politicians expressing "concern" over the matter.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Olympics-IOC to look into claims of Belarus athletes' discrimination

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Israel signs deal with Jordan to open airspace - transport ministry

Israel has signed an aviation agreement with Jordan that will allow flights from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to fly through Israeli airspace, it said on Thursday.The deal had been discussed for years, but the neighbors were only ab...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street advances, crude gains as investors await stimulus progress

U.S. and world stocks advanced and crude prices gained ground on Thursday in anticipation of further progress in stimulus negotiations. Reports that U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House could hammer out a 25-billion rescue pa...

Manipur: Handloom business owners resume production due to availability of raw material

The raw material for handloom production is now available in Manipur market giving relief to local handloom business owners who have resumed their business and are also selling products using mobile phones. The handloom business owners had ...

UK PM Johnson picks journalist-turned-adviser to front televised briefings

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has picked journalist-turned-government adviser Allegra Stratton to front his governments new daily televised media briefings, the BBC reported on Thursday. The government announced earlier this year it ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020