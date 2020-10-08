Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St hits one-month high as Trump signals stimulus progress

Wall Street's main indexes rose to a one-month high on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations around new fiscal stimulus, while data showed a recovery in the labor market struggled to gain momentum. Two days after calling off talks on a comprehensive fiscal aid bill, Trump said some discussions were ongoing with Democrats about boosting support for U.S. airlines and providing Americans with $1,200 stimulus checks.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:15 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St hits one-month high as Trump signals stimulus progress

Wall Street's main indexes rose to a one-month high on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations around new fiscal stimulus, while data showed a recovery in the labor market struggled to gain momentum.

Two days after calling off talks on a comprehensive fiscal aid bill, Trump said some discussions were ongoing with Democrats about boosting support for U.S. airlines and providing Americans with $1,200 stimulus checks. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there would be no additional federal aid for U.S. airlines without a more comprehensive COVID-19 relief package, adding that she was hopeful for a larger deal "because it has to be done."

All the 11 major S&P indexes were up, with the energy sector tracking a jump in oil prices. Still, gains were largely led by the real estate and utilities sectors - both considered defensive plays. U.S. Treasury prices also edged higher, suggesting a cautious mood across financial markets.

"The important point is that we need to step back and realize: we need more (stimulus). This economy is still in really bad shape," said John Porter, head of equities at Mellon in Boston, Massachusetts. Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits drifted lower last week but signaled the labor market was making little headway in getting millions of people back on the job after being out of work due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Doubts about more fiscal aid and signs of a slowing domestic economic rebound halted a five-month gaining streak on Wall Street in September, but the main indexes have since recovered, partly as investors begin to digest the prospect of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden winning the Nov. 3 election. Biden appeared to lead Trump among likely voters in Florida and the two were locked in a tight race in Arizona, according to Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Wednesday.

"Some sort of a blue wave is what investors are increasingly expecting as an outcome and they're trying to figure out what that means for the market," Porter said. Meanwhile, with less than a month left for the election, Trump rejected plans for a virtual debate on Oct. 15 with Biden, a format switch intended to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 in light of Trump's infection.

By 11:15 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.40%, the S&P 500 was up 0.68% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.60%. In company news, Coty Inc jumped 9.9% after the cosmetics maker announced the launch of direct-to-consumer websites for Kylie Skin brand in the UK, France, Germany and Australia.

International Business Machines Corp rose 6.8% after saying it was splitting itself into two public companies, capping its years-long effort to diversify away from its legacy businesses to focus on high-margin cloud computing. Eaton Vance Corp surged 47.9% and was on course for its best day ever after Morgan Stanley agreed to buy the asset management firm for about $7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. Shares of Morgan Stanley gained 1.2%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 4.14-to-1 on the NYSE and 2.27-to-1 on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 52 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 97 new highs and seven new lows.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Iranian composer and opposition beacon Shajarian dies at 80

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, who revived Iranian classical music and became a symbol for the opposition after the 2009 wave of unrest, has died in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80, state television said on Thursday.Fans gathered outside the h...

Czechs shut culture, sports venues, limit restaurants as COVID-19 cases surge

The Czech government will tighten anti-coronavirus measures from next week with new curbs on sports and cultural venues and restaurants as the country struggles with a surge of new cases, Health Minister Roman Prymula said on Thursday. Prym...

Fact-finding team of Left MPs to visit Hathras on Sunday

A fact-finding team, led by Left Front MPs, will visit Hathras on October 11, CPIM leader Elamaram Kareem said on Thursday. According to a statement, the team, comprising MPs from CPIM, CPI and Loktantrik Janata Dal LJD, will visit the Hath...

Congress leaders condole death of Ram Vilas Paswan

A host of Congress leaders condoled the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday with Rahul Gandhi saying that with his passing away, the poor and Dalits have lost a strong political voice. The news of untimely demise of Ram Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020