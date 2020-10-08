Left Menu
Development News Edition

EC relaxes timeline for entities to register as parties in Bihar in view of COVID restrictions

"It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that in view of prevailing restrictions on account of Covid-19, there was dislocation and delay in moving applications for registration, which in turn led to delay in registration as a political party," the EC said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 21:45 IST
EC relaxes timeline for entities to register as parties in Bihar in view of COVID restrictions

The Election Commission on Thursday announced reduction in the notice period for registration of new political parties in Bihar from 30 days to 7 days, keeping in view difficulties caused by the restrictions in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic

As per the existing guidelines, a party seeking registration has to submit an application to the Commission within 30 days following the date of its formation. The applicant is asked to publish the party's proposed name in two national dailies and two local dailies on two days. Objections, if any, with regard to the proposed registration of the party have to be submitted within 30 days from publication of the notice. "It has been brought to the notice of the Commission that in view of prevailing restrictions on account of Covid-19, there was dislocation and delay in moving applications for registration, which in turn led to delay in registration as a political party," the EC said in a statement. After considering all aspects, the Commission has given a relaxation and has reduced the notice period from 30 days to 7 days for the parties that have published their public notice on or before October 7, the statement said

The relaxation will remain in force till October 20, the last date of nomination for Phase 3 of the assembly polls in Bihar, it said.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Armenia says cathedral shelled in clashes with Azerbaijan

Armenia accused Azerbaijan on Thursday of shelling a historic cathedral in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where nearly two weeks of heavy fighting has killed hundreds of people. The Holy Savior Cathedral, also known as the Gh...

IMA questions govt on ayurveda, yoga-based treatment of COVID-19

The Indian Medical Association on Thursday questioned the scientific basis of the governments recently released protocol based on ayurveda and yoga for the prevention as well as treatment of asymptomatic and mild patients of COVID-19. Union...

Iranian composer and opposition beacon Shajarian dies at 80

Mohammad Reza Shajarian, who revived Iranian classical music and became a symbol for the opposition after the 2009 wave of unrest, has died in a Tehran hospital at the age of 80, state television said on Thursday.Fans gathered outside the h...

Czechs shut culture, sports venues, limit restaurants as COVID-19 cases surge

The Czech government will tighten anti-coronavirus measures from next week with new curbs on sports and cultural venues and restaurants as the country struggles with a surge of new cases, Health Minister Roman Prymula said on Thursday. Prym...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020