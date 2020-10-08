Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF's aerial parade on Air Force Day features Rafale, other fighter jets

Military transport aircraft of the IAF like C17 and C130 were also featured along with vintage aircraft like Tiger Moth. Suryakiran and Sarang aerobatic teams were also part of the fly past at the Hindon air base. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. The force is celebrating its 88th anniversary this year..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:30 IST
IAF's aerial parade on Air Force Day features Rafale, other fighter jets

The Indian Air Force on Thursday conducted an aerial parade, which included a fly past by Rafale and other fighter jets, at the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad on the occasion of the 88th IAF Day. Various aircraft of the IAF like Tejas, Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Bison, MiG-29 and the newly inducted Rafale took part in the fly past.

Chinook, Apache, Mi 17 V5, Mi 35, ALH Mk IV and other helicopters of the IAF also took part in the aerial display. Military transport aircraft of the IAF like C17 and C130 were also featured along with vintage aircraft like Tiger Moth.

Suryakiran and Sarang aerobatic teams were also part of the fly past at the Hindon air base. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932.

The force is celebrating its 88th anniversary this year..

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 267 spoilers to be out on Oct 8, why Asta becomes more powerful

Q&A: Where are we in the COVID-19 vaccine race?

Science News Roundup: Boom Supersonic rolls out demonstrator aircraft; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space and more

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

WHO reports record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 338,000

The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the total rising by 338,779 in 24 hours.The biggest increases were from India, the United States and Brazil, according to the age...

UN refugee agency condemns ‘brutal and callous’ killings in Burkina Faso

The 25 people all men were part of a group of 46 people, who were returning to their homes from the town of Pissila, hoping for improved security there. A twenty-sixth person, also a man, was seriously injured and left for dead by the att...

Tennis-Solid Kenin beats Kvitova to reach final in Paris

American fourth seed Sofia Kenin marched into her second Grand Slam final of the year with a commanding 6-4 7-5 victory against Czech Petra Kvitova at the French Open on Thursday. The Australian Open champion, who will face Polish teenager ...

Armenia says cathedral shelled in clashes with Azerbaijan

Armenia accused Azerbaijan on Thursday of shelling a historic cathedral in the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where nearly two weeks of heavy fighting has killed hundreds of people. The Holy Savior Cathedral, also known as the Gh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020