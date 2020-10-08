IAF's aerial parade on Air Force Day features Rafale, other fighter jets
Military transport aircraft of the IAF like C17 and C130 were also featured along with vintage aircraft like Tiger Moth. Suryakiran and Sarang aerobatic teams were also part of the fly past at the Hindon air base. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932. The force is celebrating its 88th anniversary this year..PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:30 IST
The Indian Air Force on Thursday conducted an aerial parade, which included a fly past by Rafale and other fighter jets, at the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad on the occasion of the 88th IAF Day. Various aircraft of the IAF like Tejas, Sukhoi-30, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Bison, MiG-29 and the newly inducted Rafale took part in the fly past.
Chinook, Apache, Mi 17 V5, Mi 35, ALH Mk IV and other helicopters of the IAF also took part in the aerial display. Military transport aircraft of the IAF like C17 and C130 were also featured along with vintage aircraft like Tiger Moth.
Suryakiran and Sarang aerobatic teams were also part of the fly past at the Hindon air base. The Air Force Day is celebrated to mark the day the IAF was established in 1932.
The force is celebrating its 88th anniversary this year..
