Denmark contributes DKK 8million to help LDCs comply with global food safety

The government of Denmark contributed a total of DKK 8 million (over CHF 1.1 million) in 2019 and 2020 to help developing countries and least-developed countries (LDCs) comply with international food safety, animal and plant health standards and to enhance their access to agricultural markets.

The donation will be allocated to the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF), a global partnership that helps developing countries to gain and maintain access to markets by tackling sanitary and phytosanitary knowledge and capacity gaps and by promoting food safety, animal and plant health. It works to support sustainable economic growth, poverty reduction, food security and environmental protection.

Deputy Director-General Yonov Frederick Agah, who oversees development matters in the WTO, said: "Denmark's contribution will significantly assist in providing developing countries and LDCs with the necessary know-how and institutional capacity to improve their sanitary and phytosanitary capacity, thereby helping to lay the foundation for new trade opportunities for their farmers."

Denmark's Ambassador to the WTO, Morten Jespersen, said: "The Danish contribution to the STDF will help developing countries and LDCs meet global standards for safe agricultural trade. The STDF plays an important role in helping to generate jobs, raise incomes and protect the livelihoods of farmers in these countries."