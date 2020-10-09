UK's Sunak plans carbon emissions tax to help rebuild economy - The Times

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is planning for a UK-wide carbon tax that could raise billions of pounds while encouraging the drive towards net-zero emissions, The Times reported on Friday.

Sunak is seeking to replace existing EU carbon-reduction schemes with the new tax when the transition period finishes at the end of the year, the report https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/news/sunak-plans-carbon-emissions-tax-to-help-rebuild-economy-jbl3gs993 added.

Government officials are also looking at longer-term proposals to extend the tax to other areas including domestic gas and agriculture, which could raise more than 25 billion pounds ($32.34 billion) by 2030, the newspaper said. ($1 = 0.7732 pounds)