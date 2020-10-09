Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks jump after holiday break on recovery signs

China shares jumped on Friday as mainland markets reopened after an extended national holiday, with investors taking reassurance from positive economic data and indications of a rebound in tourism and consumption over the week-long holiday break.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-10-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 10:05 IST
China stocks jump after holiday break on recovery signs
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China shares jumped on Friday as mainland markets reopened after an extended national holiday, with investors taking reassurance from positive economic data and indications of a rebound in tourism and consumption over the week-long holiday break. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 1.89% at 3,278.83. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 2.32%, with the consumer staples sector adding 2.66%. ** Consumer firms were buoyed by official data showing that Chinese domestic tourism saw a robust rebound over the just-ended Golden Week holiday, encouraged by China's success in stamping out the novel coronavirus, although levels were still well short of last year. ** Adding to signs of a firming recovery in the world's second-largest economy, an industry survey showed the recovery in China's service sector activity extended into a fifth straight month in September, with hiring increasing for the second month in a row. ** "A stronger-than-expected Caixin services PMI for September ... encouraged positive sentiment around the economic outlook. A fairly benign outlook – steadily improving consumption and export growth, and a growing trade surplus – underscores the price action in China's markets today," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at Axi. ** China's yuan jumped to a 17-month high as it caught up with gains in its offshore counterpart after the eight-day national holiday. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.48% to 9,670.64, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.09% at 24,216.26. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 3.21%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.99% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 3.09%​. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 7.5%​ and the CSI300 has risen 14.6%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 13.4%.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Nokia outlines vision of ethical and sustainable 5G-enabled world

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Zimbabwe national football team clears to travel Malawi for friendly match

Zimbabwe national football team has been cleared to travel to Malawi for the friendly match against the Flames at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Sunday, according to a news report by The Times Group.The match was in doubt after the Zimbabwe ...

Helena Bonham Carter to narrate animated version of Quentin Blake's ‘Clown’

Actor Helena Bonham Carter is set to narrate a new animation based on celebrated writer-cartoonist Quentin Blakes kids book Clown. The Channel 4 Christmas special will be created with hand-drawn animation techniques to capture the essence o...

Trump maps return to campaign trail after White House says COVID-19 treatment complete

Republican President Donald Trump on Friday prepared to return to the campaign trail with a pair of weekend rallies after his COVID-19 diagnosis sidelined him for a week in the race against Democratic nominee Joe Biden for the White House.T...

IMF allocates USD 17 million debt service relief to Rwanda

The International Monetary Fund IMF will provide a debt service relief of USD 16.9 million to Rwanda for six months, the organization said. After the initial relief of USD 11 million, this is the second time when the IMF has allocated the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020