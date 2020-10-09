Left Menu
Development News Edition

GDP likely to contract 9.5 pc in FY'21: RBI

GDP contracted 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of the fiscal, as per the estimates of the Central Statistics Office (CSO). In a statement after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said Indian economy is entering into a decisive phase in the fight against coronavirus.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 10:40 IST
GDP likely to contract 9.5 pc in FY'21: RBI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said the economy is likely to contract by 9.5 percent in the current fiscal. GDP contracted 23.9 percent in the first quarter of the fiscal, as per the estimates of the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

In a statement after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Indian economy is entering into a decisive phase in the fight against coronavirus. Das also said the contraction in economic growth witnessed in the April-June quarter of the fiscal is "behind us" and silver linings are visible, and highlighted the uptick in the manufacturing sector, and energy consumption, among others.

According to him, inflation too is likely to ease to the target level in the fourth quarter of 2020-21. The retail inflation (CPI), which the RBI factors in its monetary policy, has remained above 6 percent in recent months. The government has tasked RBI to keep the inflation at 4 percent, with a margin of 2 percent on either side.

The governor said GDP is likely to contract by 9.5 percent in the fiscal ending March 2021. Das also said growth is likely to pick up in the second half of the fiscal and enter into the positive zone in the January-March quarter.

The spread of coronavirus and resultant lockdown had severely hit the economic activities in the country.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

RBI holds interest rates, sees economy contracting 9.5% in FY21

The Reserve Bank of India RBI left key interest rates unchanged on Friday but signalled more easing ahead to support an economy that it sees contracting 9.5 per cent in the current fiscal. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee, with thre...

RBI to rationalise risk weightage on housing loans to push demand

In order to promote the housing sector, Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to rationalise risk weightage on housing loans, making the product attractive for both borrower and lenders. With revision in the risk weightage, the requiremen...

Nokia wins Orange Belgium's 5G contract, Huawei says 'fair competition'

Orange Belgium, a subsidiary of Frances Orange, said on Friday it had selected Nokias radio gear to renew its existing networks and roll out its future 5G network.Reuters reported on Thursday that the Belgian telecom operator and its local ...

RBI to conduct on-tap TLTRO worth Rs 1 lakh cr

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Friday said it will conduct on-tap targeted long-term repo operations TLTRO for an amount of Rs 1 lakh crore to ensure comfortable liquidity conditions in the system. It has been decided to conduct on-tap TL...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020