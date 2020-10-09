SABIC Enables Less Privileged Children to Pursue Education by Addressing Infrastructure Needs and Vision Related Challenges

SABIC’s flagship initiatives provide vision treatment for underprivileged children to pursue education and enhance the school infrastructure Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India SABIC, a global leader in diversified chemicals has come forward to support children from underprivileged backgrounds through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts in the areas of Education and Healthcare. These flagship programs aim to provide vision treatment for children unable to pursue education due to vision challenges. The programs have been running successfully across Bengaluru Rural and have positively benefitted more than 50,000 children so far. SABIC, through a tri-partite partnership with Bengaluru South Rotary Trust and the State Government of Karnataka, runs a program towards upgradation and restoration of government schools. Children in rural areas attend schools, which are in need for upgradation in terms of teaching as well as physical infrastructure. SABIC, South Rotary and State Government are working towards equipping the schools with modern infrastructure - equipped to cater the evolving needs. These efforts have helped in renovating and restoring school infrastructure in communities around SABIC site and attracting children back to the classroom. The program has been implemented in more than 40 villages and 18 schools in Karnataka with more than 3500 children benefiting in 2020 itself.

In addition, SABIC as part of its “They See, They Learn” initiative has also worked towards addressing vision related issues among less privileged children. Vision related challenges often prompt a number of students particularly girls to drop out of schools. SABIC, in partnership with Mission for Vision has been reaching out to the less privileged students across Government schools to conduct regular eye checks and distribute free of cost spectacles to children in need. In addition, the company also directs children to partner eye hospitals in case they require further treatment. Combined with SABIC’s school upgradation & restoration program, it has led to an increase in retention rate in Government schools, leading to more children pursuing education. Janardhanan Ramanujalu, Vice President & Regional Head, SABIC South Asia & ANZ said, “Our unique tri-partite partnership with Bangalore South Rotary Trust and the State Government of Karnataka aims to benefit less privileged children to help them overcome their challenges and enhance quality of education. We believe children should not be dropping out due to correctible vision deficiencies or school infrastructure.” Rajeshwer Dongara, Site Head, SABIC Technology Center said, “It is our responsibility to serve the communities we operate in and improve the quality of life. Our CSR programs in Karnataka are designed to help the most important part of our community – our children. Through strategic interventions in education and eye-care, we are trying to encourage children to pursue their education by removing obstacles in their way.” The company has invested more Rs. 2.5 Crore to help implement these programs in Karnataka. In recent times, SABIC also extended support to the state Government as well as contributed to the social welfare during COVID 19 pandemic. Notes to Editor • SABIC should be written in every instance in all uppercase.

