SABIC Enables Less Privileged Children to Pursue Education by Addressing Infrastructure Needs and Vision Related Challenges

SABIC’s flagship initiatives provide vision treatment for underprivileged children to pursue education and enhance the school infrastructure Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India SABIC, a global leader in diversified chemicals has come forward to support children from underprivileged backgrounds through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts in the areas of Education and Healthcare.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-10-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 11:45 IST
SABIC’s flagship initiatives provide vision treatment for underprivileged children to pursue education and enhance the school infrastructure Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India SABIC, a global leader in diversified chemicals has come forward to support children from underprivileged backgrounds through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts in the areas of Education and Healthcare. These flagship programs aim to provide vision treatment for children unable to pursue education due to vision challenges. The programs have been running successfully across Bengaluru Rural and have positively benefitted more than 50,000 children so far. SABIC, through a tri-partite partnership with Bengaluru South Rotary Trust and the State Government of Karnataka, runs a program towards upgradation and restoration of government schools. Children in rural areas attend schools, which are in need for upgradation in terms of teaching as well as physical infrastructure. SABIC, South Rotary and State Government are working towards equipping the schools with modern infrastructure - equipped to cater the evolving needs. These efforts have helped in renovating and restoring school infrastructure in communities around SABIC site and attracting children back to the classroom. The program has been implemented in more than 40 villages and 18 schools in Karnataka with more than 3500 children benefiting in 2020 itself.

In addition, SABIC as part of its “They See, They Learn” initiative has also worked towards addressing vision related issues among less privileged children. Vision related challenges often prompt a number of students particularly girls to drop out of schools. SABIC, in partnership with Mission for Vision has been reaching out to the less privileged students across Government schools to conduct regular eye checks and distribute free of cost spectacles to children in need. In addition, the company also directs children to partner eye hospitals in case they require further treatment. Combined with SABIC’s school upgradation & restoration program, it has led to an increase in retention rate in Government schools, leading to more children pursuing education. Janardhanan Ramanujalu, Vice President & Regional Head, SABIC South Asia & ANZ said, “Our unique tri-partite partnership with Bangalore South Rotary Trust and the State Government of Karnataka aims to benefit less privileged children to help them overcome their challenges and enhance quality of education. We believe children should not be dropping out due to correctible vision deficiencies or school infrastructure.” Rajeshwer Dongara, Site Head, SABIC Technology Center said, “It is our responsibility to serve the communities we operate in and improve the quality of life. Our CSR programs in Karnataka are designed to help the most important part of our community – our children. Through strategic interventions in education and eye-care, we are trying to encourage children to pursue their education by removing obstacles in their way.” The company has invested more Rs. 2.5 Crore to help implement these programs in Karnataka. In recent times, SABIC also extended support to the state Government as well as contributed to the social welfare during COVID 19 pandemic. Notes to Editor • SABIC should be written in every instance in all uppercase.

• SABIC and brands marked with ™ are trademarks of SABIC or its subsidiaries or affiliates. • Specific high-resolution photos are available upon request.

About SABIC in India SABIC is a global leader in diversified chemicals, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Established in 1994 SABIC in India operates in five cities, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune with ~ 600 employees across locations. Operations in India are built on the foundation of finding innovation-led solutions to address the challenges of customers across industry. SABIC’s focus on innovation translates into deep industry insights and value-added materials with potential to revolutionize product design, catalyzing new and better solutions across industries. SABIC has a manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat – SABIC Innovative Plastics. Through the Indian centres, SABIC serves regional customers across automotive, packaging, building & construction and agriculture industry. SABIC has also invested significantly in setting up its Technology & Innovation Center in Bengaluru – incorporated in 1998. The centre focuses on leveraging India’s research competencies, for India and for the world.

About SABIC SABIC is a global diversified chemicals company, headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. SABIC manufactures on a global scale in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, making distinctly different kinds of products: chemicals, commodity and high performance plastics, agri-nutrients and metals. SABIC supports its customers by identifying and developing opportunities in key end-use applications such as construction, medical devices, packaging, agri-nutrients, electrical and electronics, transportation and clean energy. Production in 2019 was 72.6 million metric tons.

SABIC has more than 33,000 employees worldwide and operates in around 50 countries. Fostering innovation and a spirit of ingenuity, SABIC has 12,540 global patent filings, and has significant research resources with innovation hubs in five key geographies – USA, Europe, Middle East, South Asia and North Asia. PWR PWR PWR

