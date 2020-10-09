Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks rise on upbeat forecasts from Pandora, Novo Nordisk

Danish pharma company Novo Nordisk gained 3.2% after it raised its 2020 sales and operating outlook. The broader STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0713 GMT, led by miners and oil companies as commodity prices rose.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 13:00 IST
European stocks rise on upbeat forecasts from Pandora, Novo Nordisk
Representative image

European stock markets gained on Friday on rosy earnings forecasts from retailers Pandora and Zalando as well as drugmaker Novo Nordisk, with investors keeping an eye out for signs of fresh U.S. stimulus.

Danish jewelry maker Pandora jumped 10.6% and German online fashion company Zalando rose 3.7% after raising their outlook for 2020 on the back of a strong third quarter. Danish pharma company Novo Nordisk gained 3.2% after it raised its 2020 sales and operating outlook.

The broader STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0713 GMT, led by miners and oil companies as commodity prices rose. The index was on course to record its second straight week of gains. U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with Fox News that talks with Congress have restarted over further COVID-19 relief and that there was a good chance a deal could be reached. But he gave no other details about a possible agreement.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Over 1,800 students, staff at north England universities test positive

More than 1,800 students and staff from universities across the north-east of England, currently under tougher localised lockdowns, tested positive for coronavirus over the past week. Newcastle University said 1,003 students and 12 members ...

HAL employee arrested for supplying aircraft info to Pak's ISI

A Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL employee has been arrested for supplying fighter aircraft info to Pakistans Inter-Services Intelligence ISI agency, Maharashtra police said on Friday. The man was supplying secret information about Indian...

Lebanon's Sunni leader Hariri urges revival of French plan

Lebanons leading Sunni Muslim politician, former premier Saad al-Hariri, called for the restoration of a French plan to lift the nation out of its worst financial crisis since its 1975-1990 civil war.Former colonial power France, which has ...

China says highly concerned about openness, safety of foreign investment in UK market

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday China was highly concerned about the openness and safety of foreign investment in the British market, after a British parliamentary committee accused Huawei of colluding with the Chinese state. So...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020