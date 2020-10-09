Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK economy stutters in August despite dining discount

“There was strong growth in restaurants and accommodation due to the easing of lockdown rules, the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, and people choosing summer staycations," statistician Jonathan Athow said. However, he said, many other parts of the service sector recorded “muted growth.” Manufacturing was one sector struggling with car and aircraft production still below levels seen at the start of the year.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-10-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 13:18 IST
UK economy stutters in August despite dining discount

The British economy grew by far less than anticipated during August, raising concerns that the recovery from the coronavirus recession was already stuttering even before the reimposition of an array of lockdown restrictions. Figures released Friday from the Office for National Statistics show that the economy expanded by only 2.1% in August from the month before. That was way down on the 6.4 per cent expansion in July and substantially lower than the 4.6% anticipated in financial markets.

The hospitality sector was one that performed well, with business boosted by the decision by many to holiday in the U.K. instead of going abroad, as well as the government's dining discount scheme during the month. Under the Eat Out to Help Out program, sitting customers could receive a 50% discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks at participating restaurants between Monday and Wednesday up to 10 pounds ($13) per person. “There was strong growth in restaurants and accommodation due to the easing of lockdown rules, the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, and people choosing summer staycations," statistician Jonathan Athow said.

However, he said, many other parts of the service sector recorded “muted growth.” Manufacturing was one sector struggling with car and aircraft production still below levels seen at the start of the year. The British economy lost nearly a quarter of its output at the height of the lockdown in spring, when many sectors were closed and those people still working were encouraged to do so from home. Since May, when lockdown measures started to be eased, it has eked out four months of growth, recovering much of the output lost. However, the British economy remained at the end of August 9.2% smaller than its pre-COVID level.

Worries are mounting that the economy will stall in the final months of the year as restrictions have been reimposed following a spike in new coronavirus cases. “Today's figures show our economy has grown for four consecutive months, but I know that many people are worried about the coming winter months," Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

French police capture three escaped wolves, four still in the wild

French authorities said on Friday they had captured three wolves that escaped a Mediterranean wildlife park during flooding over the weekend, while four were still in the wild. Three wolves ... were brought to Nice by policemen. They will t...

Meet the six-year-old pianist who plays Rachmaninoff

When Guillaume Benoliel sits at the piano stool rehearsing Rachmaninoffs Italian Polka for a forthcoming concert, his feet dangle in the air. Ive met talented people in my career but not like him, said Benoliels teacher, Serguei Kouznetsov....

Overcome Your Fear of Public Speaking, Become A Better Version of Yourself with Toastmasters

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Communication of thoughts has always been a core part of human behaviour. With the world coming closer, the need for speaking and communicating to a broader social circle has increased. Inevitably, public s...

Amazon expands network in north east ahead of festive sale

E-commerce major Amazon India on Friday announced the expansion of its delivery network in the eight states of North East India ahead of its annual mega festive sale. With close to 60 Amazon-owned and delivery service partner stations in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020