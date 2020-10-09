Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will further cement fraternal ties with Bangladesh: New Indian envoy

“Let me stress that Bangladesh is, was and will always be a very special partner of India… There is not, and will never be a diminution of the highest level of importance that Bangladesh holds in India,” he said. The envoy said that New Delhi would work at a pace ensuring the fullest respect for Dhaka’s priorities and in a manner with which Bangladeshi people are comfortable.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:25 IST
Will further cement fraternal ties with Bangladesh: New Indian envoy

Further consolidating India's fraternal relations with Bangladesh at all levels will be his top priority, the new Indian envoy here has said as he termed the existing bilateral ties "beyond the strategic partnership". High Commissioner Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, in his first media appearance on Thursday night after reaching the Bangladeshi capital by road through the eastern Akhaura frontier on October 5, said that New Delhi has entrusted him with an assignment to nurture the bilateral ties with Bangladesh and he would put his best efforts to carry out the mission.

“My colleagues and I will spare no efforts to promote this partnership at all levels… My government has ordered me to do exactly that,” he said. Doraiswami called the existing bilateral ties "beyond the strategic partnership", adding that even the closest of relationships need to be nurtured while “fraternal ties with Bangladesh is one of our highest priorities”.

The envoy’s press briefing at his official India Bhaban residence came shortly after he presented his credentials to Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban presidential palace. He said the Bangladesh-India ties “goes beyond even strategic partnerships” as it was based on shared sacrifice, history and culture, and on the uniquely close ties of kinship.

Doraiswami said the mandate which he secured “reflected the approach of our government, where fraternal ties with Bangladesh are one of our highest priorities”. “Let me stress that Bangladesh is, was and will always be a very special partner of India… There is not, and will never be a diminution of the highest level of importance that Bangladesh holds in India,” he said.

The envoy said that New Delhi would work at a pace ensuring the fullest respect for Dhaka’s priorities and in a manner with which Bangladeshi people are comfortable. “We do our best to live up to the expectations of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

He reiterated India’s commitment to build the fastest possible partnership with Bangladesh over a potential COVID-19 vaccine to be developed in India, put maximum efforts to eliminate border killing and find mutually acceptable solutions to all pending issues including water sharing. The expected partnership on COVID-19 vaccine included phase-III trial, co-production and delivery – “in a way Bangladesh government is comfortable with,” Doraiswami said.

"We would love to do this… in a way that ensures the most affordable price. We will be in discussion with your government. I hope to raise it and understand from your government how you proceed," he said. Doraiswami said he would like to see the completion of the connectivity projects at the earliest and ensure that they give necessary returns to the people of Bangladesh.

The envoy also said that he would like more Indian businesses coming to Bangladesh and invest in this country. Doraiswami arrived in Bangladesh on October 5 through Tripura, three days after his predecessor Riva Ganguly Das left for New Delhi after a tenure of one-and-a-half years.

The new envoy comes at a time when Bangladesh is celebrating Mujib Borsho or Mujib Year (centennial birth anniversary of Bangladesh’s founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman) and also preparing for the golden jubilee of the country's independence, which incidentally marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and India. In this spirit, Doraiswami began his service to the partnership by paying homage to the heroes who brought the two nations to this point in history.

Doraiswami, a career diplomat, joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1992 and currently holds the status of an additional secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. He earlier served as India’s ambassador to South Korea.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes lift futures, S&P 500 set for second straight weekly gain

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, setting the SP 500 up for its second weekly gain in a row as hopes for more fiscal aid boosted optimism against the backdrop of political uncertainty ahead of the presidential election.After stalling...

Commercial buildings cannot be developed on waste management sites: NGT

The National Green Tribunal Friday rejected a plea filed by&#160;Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation DSIIDC seeking review of its order that&#160;commercial buildings cannot be developed on sites available for ...

Heavy rainfall likely in parts of east coast, Karnataka and Telangana on Oct 11-12: IMD

A low-pressure area formed over north Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a depression and move towards the east coast, bringing heavy rainfall from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and Telangana on Sunday and Monday, the IMD has ...

Elgar case: Fr Stan Swamy gets judicial remand till Oct 23

A special NIA court here on Friday remanded 82-year-old human rights activist Father Stan Swamy, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case, in judicial custody till October 23. He was arrested by the National ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020