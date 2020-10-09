Left Menu
Development News Edition

China Golden Week holiday pumps up tourism, boon to economy

The Golden Week tourism and spending figures indicated domestic consumption was recovering well, especially as consumers engaged in “revenge buying” to make up for the previous months when they were unable to travel, she said. With many Chinese tourists unable to travel abroad due to global travel restrictions, those who previously travelled to Hong Kong and South Korea for duty-free shopping turned to the southern Chinese island of Hainan instead, spending 530 million yuan ($78 million) at duty free shops during the first five days of the holiday, according to a report by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:31 IST
China Golden Week holiday pumps up tourism, boon to economy

Some 637 million Chinese tourists took domestic trips during the eight-day Golden Week holiday, spending the equivalent of tens of billions of dollars at a time when China is seeking to boost consumer spending to stimulate the economy. The holiday, which began on October 1, saw more than 45% of China's population take trips within the country and spend 466.6 billion yuan ($69.5 billion), according to data from China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism. That marked a decline of 21% for domestic tourists from last year's Golden Week and a 30% decline for spending.

Still the numbers show consumption is beginning to bounce back following the battering it took earlier in the year from the coronavirus pandemic. Travel within the country, and sometimes even within cities, was restricted beginning with the Lunar New Year in January as China fought the spread of the coronavirus that emerged in the central city of Wuhan. During the five-day Labour Day holiday in May, domestic tourism revenue was down nearly 60% from the previous year.

“Chinese consumer confidence has been significantly recovered due to the proper control of pandemic, government pro-consumption policies and stimulus and faster than expected resumption of business activities,” said Jennifer Ye, PwC's China consumer markets leader. The Golden Week tourism and spending figures indicated domestic consumption was recovering well, especially as consumers engaged in “revenge buying” to make up for the previous months when they were unable to travel, she said.

With many Chinese tourists unable to travel abroad due to global travel restrictions, those who previously travelled to Hong Kong and South Korea for duty-free shopping turned to the southern Chinese island of Hainan instead, spending 530 million yuan ($78 million) at duty free shops during the first five days of the holiday, according to a report by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. The Chinese province raised duty-free shopping limits on July 1, hoping to attract domestic tourists and compete with shopping hubs in Europe and other parts of Asia.

China has reported no locally transmitted coronavirus infections since August 16, and restrictions have been eased. To boost domestic tourism, local governments and online travel platforms like Ctrip and Fliggy are offering tourists discounts on attraction tickets, hotels and tour packages.

According to a Ctrip report, the number of bookings for flights, private tours and attraction tickets on its platform was up 100% compared to the same time last year..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes lift futures, S&P 500 set for second straight weekly gain

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, setting the SP 500 up for its second weekly gain in a row as hopes for more fiscal aid boosted optimism against the backdrop of political uncertainty ahead of the presidential election.After stalling...

Commercial buildings cannot be developed on waste management sites: NGT

The National Green Tribunal Friday rejected a plea filed by&#160;Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation DSIIDC seeking review of its order that&#160;commercial buildings cannot be developed on sites available for ...

Heavy rainfall likely in parts of east coast, Karnataka and Telangana on Oct 11-12: IMD

A low-pressure area formed over north Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a depression and move towards the east coast, bringing heavy rainfall from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and Telangana on Sunday and Monday, the IMD has ...

Elgar case: Fr Stan Swamy gets judicial remand till Oct 23

A special NIA court here on Friday remanded 82-year-old human rights activist Father Stan Swamy, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case, in judicial custody till October 23. He was arrested by the National ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020