Left Menu
Development News Edition

India successfully test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1

India on Friday successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile which will be part of the tactical weaponry of the Indian Air Force, officials said. The missile, Rudram-1, is India's first indigenously developed anti-radiation missile that has speed of Mach two or twice the speed of sound. The missile is likely to be integrated with the Sukhoi fighter jets of the Indian Force once the missile is ready for induction, the officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:59 IST
India successfully test fires anti-radiation missile Rudram-1

India on Friday successfully test fired a new generation anti-radiation missile which will be part of the tactical weaponry of the Indian Air Force, officials said. The missile, Rudram-1, is India's first indigenously developed anti-radiation missile that has speed of Mach two or twice the speed of sound.

The missile is likely to be integrated with the Sukhoi fighter jets of the Indian Force once the missile is ready for induction, the officials said. The missile was test-fired at the integrated test range at Balasore in Odisha around 10:30 AM, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on successful test firing of the missile. "New Generation Anti-Radiation Missile (Rudram-1) which is India’s first indigenous anti-radiation missile developed by @DRDO_India for Indian Air Force was tested successfully today at ITR, Balasore. Congratulations to DRDO & other stakeholders for this remarkable achievement," he tweeted.

In May last year, the Indian Air successfully test fired the aerial version of the BrahMos missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft. The BrahMos missile provides the IAF a much desired capability to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.

The IAF is also integrating the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets which is aimed at bolstering overall combat capability of the force..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Stimulus hopes lift futures, S&P 500 set for second straight weekly gain

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, setting the SP 500 up for its second weekly gain in a row as hopes for more fiscal aid boosted optimism against the backdrop of political uncertainty ahead of the presidential election.After stalling...

Commercial buildings cannot be developed on waste management sites: NGT

The National Green Tribunal Friday rejected a plea filed by&#160;Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation DSIIDC seeking review of its order that&#160;commercial buildings cannot be developed on sites available for ...

Heavy rainfall likely in parts of east coast, Karnataka and Telangana on Oct 11-12: IMD

A low-pressure area formed over north Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a depression and move towards the east coast, bringing heavy rainfall from Odisha to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and Telangana on Sunday and Monday, the IMD has ...

Elgar case: Fr Stan Swamy gets judicial remand till Oct 23

A special NIA court here on Friday remanded 82-year-old human rights activist Father Stan Swamy, arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad-alleged Maoist links case, in judicial custody till October 23. He was arrested by the National ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020