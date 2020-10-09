Left Menu
Rajasthan govt directs officials to stand up and show respect to MPs, MLAs

It says that whenever MPs/MLAs come to meet them, they should stand in respect during welcome and farewell and should also take appropriate action on their grievances/suggestions. Swarup said the Rajasthan government's first priority is on delivering good governance and is serious on the reply to the letters of MPs/MLAs therefore the fresh circular was issued..

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-10-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 16:22 IST
The Rajasthan government has asked its officers to stand up to show respect when an MP or MLA visits their office. Chief Secretary Rajeeva Swarup has issued a detailed circular to all departments issuing instructions to officials to stand up to welcome the MPs and MLAs and do the same when they leave the premises.

The senior official also fixed the accountability of officials regarding the letters of MPs and MLAs sent to them. The officers will have to dispose of the matter raised by the MPs and MLAs and will have to give a final reply within 30 days and messages dropped by them on phone will also have to be taken seriously.

In the order issued on September 23, the chief secretary said whenever an MP or MLA writes a letter for public welfare works to any department, the department concerned should send an acknowledgement of the letter and if any matter raised by them is pending, then the department should apprise them of the progress from time to time. The chief secretary mentioned in the circular that it was brought to the notice of the government that directions issued earlier for sending replies to letters of MPs/MLAs were not being followed properly.

The circular states that they should be treated humbly and with respect. It says that whenever MPs/MLAs come to meet them, they should stand in respect during welcome and farewell and should also take appropriate action on their grievances/suggestions.

Swarup said the Rajasthan government's first priority is on delivering good governance and is serious on the reply to the letters of MPs/MLAs therefore the fresh circular was issued..

