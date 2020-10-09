UNIQLO to launch AIRism mask in India on October 12

Left Menu
Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces that it will launch the AIRism Mask in India on October 12. Face masks are a simple and effective means of staying healthy in these challenging times.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 17:25 IST
A unique triple layer structure enhances performance.. Image Credit: ANI

Global apparel retailer UNIQLO today announces that it will launch the AIRism Mask in India on October 12. Face masks are a simple and effective means of staying healthy in these challenging times. Today, face masks have become an essential item, and UNIQLO catered to the customer requests and developed a mask that would optimize protection and comfort in daily use. The AIRism Mask reflects the UNIQLO commitment to making everyone's life better through LifeWear.

A unique triple-layer structure enhances performance The AIRism Mask employs a triple-layer structure that enhances the performance that is essential for such items. The center of the mask employs a filter that delivers a bacterial filtration efficiency of 99 percent, blocking droplets and protecting the skin from bacteria, virus-contaminated particles, and pollen(1). Sandwiching the filter is AIRism mesh fabric. In addition, the triple-layer structure has a UPF 40 rating, so it cuts 90 percent of ultraviolet rays.

1.) Initial value: Bacterial filtration efficiency of 99 percent

Testing Institution: Kaken Test Center General Incorporated Foundation Test Name: ASTM F 2101, a standard test method for evaluating bacterial filtration efficiency

Pollen particle collection efficiency of 99 percent Testing Institution: Kaken Test Center General Incorporated Foundation Test

Name: Pollen particle collection efficiency test Retains high-protection filtering even after washing

Functionality was paramount in the development of the AIRism mask. UNIQLO noted that customers increasingly prefer reusable masks as daily wear, to minimize their environmental impact. The AIRism mask is machine washable, with regular household detergent. A testing institution proved that the filter inside the triple-layer structure retains its efficacy after 20 washes at 40 degrees (2). 2.) After washing 20 times at 40 degrees:

Bacterial filtration efficiency of 95 percent Testing Institution: SGS-CSTC Standard Technical Services (Shanghai) Co., LTD.

Test Name: YY 0469-2011 Pollen particle collection efficiency of 93 percent

Testing Institution: Kaken Test Center General Incorporated Foundation Test Name: Pollen particle collection efficiency test

More comfortable than non-woven or cotton masks The AIRism Mask is silky smooth on the skin. The inner AIRism layer is free of the stiffness or thickness typical of non-woven and cotton masks, reducing stress. The triple-layer mesh structure keeps the mask light and thin, optimizing breathability.

Building on solid consumer response in Japan UNIQLO decided to launch its mask internationally following a release in Japan in June, which proved wildly popular from the first day it went on sale. This outstanding response reflected the excellent performance and feel of the AIRism fabric and strong consumer confidence in the UNIQLO brand.

Available in three sizes The company has created the following three sizes, drawing on its experience in apparel. You can choose the size of the mask that best fits you. Children should wear masks under adult supervision.

Size S: For children, recommended (W 18.0cm X H12.0cm) Size M: For adults with small faces (W 22.0cm X H 14.0cam)

Size L: For regular adult dimensions (W 23.0cm X H14.5cm) Available colors: Black, White, and Grey

Listening to customers and continuously improving the mask Today, a mask has become an indispensable item to lead a healthy life and UNIQLO aims to offer its mask as part of the LifeWear concept of helping people enhance their daily lives. Even after the introduction of the first product, the company will continue to maximize customer feedback and improve the quality and functionality of the mask.

Note: UNIQLO does not guarantee that the AIRism Mask safeguards completely against infection (infiltration).

The mask can be worn throughout the year; it does not cool. 1 pack of 3 masks of the same size. Priced at Rs 590/-

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

