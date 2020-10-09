Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa draws country closer to China after summit

China and Sri Lanka plan to restart discussions on a free trade agreement, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Friday, following a high-level meeting between the two countries.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 21:45 IST
Sri Lanka's Rajapaksa draws country closer to China after summit
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@GotabayaR)

China and Sri Lanka plan to restart discussions on a free trade agreement, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Friday, following a high-level meeting between the two countries. Seen as close to Beijing, Rajapaksa has appointed several members of his family to top cabinet positions since his party won a commanding majority in August's parliamentary elections - including his brother Mahinda, who previously also served as president.

Negotiations on a free trade agreement were last held in 2017. China has been making increasing inroads into South Asia with its Belt and Road Initiative, aimed at financing critical infrastructure in dozens of countries across the world.

In 2017, Sri Lanka signed over control of a Chinese-financed port and land around it to Beijing after incurring heavy losses, to the alarm of the United States and regional power India. On Friday, Rajapaksa rejected accusations that China wanted to trap Sri Lanka into mounting debt with the port deal.

"Many geo-political analysis interprets this project as a 'debt trap' set up by China to gain control over Sri Lankan affairs," Rajapaksa told the Chinese delegation, led by Yang Jiechi, China's top diplomat. "I want to prove that it is not the case and that this large-scale project will help improve the living standards of the people," he added.

The countries also agreed to deepen ties in the agriculture, education, tourism, water supply and healthcare sectors, according to a summary of the meeting released by Rajapaksa's office. The Chinese visit comes as Sri Lanka faces mounting worries over the state of its finances, with rating agencies warning that a coronavirus-induced shock will significantly weaken its "already fragile funding and external positions".

Rajapaksa said on Friday that the country's trade deficit with China is too high and called on Beijing to increase the volume of goods purchased from Sri Lanka to bring it down.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

AAP holds protest, asks Punjab CM to hold all-party meeting over farm laws

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLAs on Friday staged a protest outside the Punjab Assembly and demanded that Chief Minister Amarinder Singh should convene an all-party meeting over farm laws in which farmer organizations, farm experts and other stakeh...

Assam police exam paper leak: Services of consortium engaged in holding tests suspended

Services of the consortium engaged in conducting various police recruitment examinations in Assam were suspended after investigations in the recent sub-inspector recruitment question paper leak case found that some people associated with it...

Steady Run For Hero MotoSports squad in stage 3 Of Andalucia Rally

Hero MotoSports Team Rally continued its steady run at the Andalucia Rally in Spain on Friday with all three riders successfully completing the third stage. Joaquim Rodrigues, who faced a technical snag in stage 2, came back strongly and cl...

Gunmen kill Pakistan singer, father of rights activist

Gunmen riding on a motorcycle in southwestern Pakistan shot and killed a popular local singer and father of a human rights activist outside his home, police said Friday. The fatal shooting took place on Thursday in the town of Turbat, in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020