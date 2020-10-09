Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSBs on-board 1.5 account holders on digital payment modes in 45 days

The Finance Ministry on Friday said that public sector banks (PSBs) have on-boarded about 1.5 crore customers on digital payment modes in just 45 days of launch of the 'Digital Apnayen' campaign. Under the campaign, banks were asked to on-board a minimum 100 new customers including merchants and financial inclusion account holders by each branch on digital payment mode.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 22:39 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 22:39 IST
PSBs on-board 1.5 account holders on digital payment modes in 45 days

The Finance Ministry on Friday said that public sector banks (PSBs) have on-boarded about 1.5 crore customers on digital payment modes in just 45 days of launch of the 'Digital Apnayen' campaign. The campaign, aimed at encouraging customers to use digital banking channels, was launched on August 15 under the aegis of the government's Digital India initiative.

"Pushing digital payment adoption further with the #DigitalApnayen campaign! Started on 15th Aug'20, DFS's campaign has already onboarded >1.58 Cr. Customers and has resulted in deployment of 50k PoS, >3L QR codes & 18k BHIM Aadhaar pay devices in just 45 days," Department of Financial Services said in a tweet. Under the campaign, banks were asked to on-board a minimum 100 new customers including merchants and financial inclusion account holders by each branch on digital payment mode. Banks were also advised to consider reward and recognition programme for their branches and business correspondents and other field functionaries for promoting the campaign.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

12,134 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 12,134 new COVID-19 cases, 302 deaths and 17,323 discharges on Friday, according to the State Health Department. The total cases in the state have risen to 15,06,018, including 39,732 deaths and 12,29,339 discharges.Act...

Broadway theaters sound alarm as closure extended thru May 2021

Broadway theaters on Friday extended a coronavirus shutdown until the end of May 2021, bringing the closure of one of New York Citys biggest tourist attractions to more than a year and forcing a revival of musical The Music Man into 2022.Br...

IPL 13: Some batsmen think of CSK as government job, says Sehwag

Chennai Super Kings have had the worst possible start to their campaign in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League and former India opener Virender Sehwag has come down heavily on the likes of Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja after th...

Top military brass discusses Ladakh situation ahead of 7th round of Corps Commander talks

The top military brass on Friday reviewed the security situation in eastern Ladakh as well as strategies for the seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks with the Chinese PLA which is scheduled on October 12, people familiar with the de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020