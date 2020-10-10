Flipkart introduces internship programe for students in supply chain

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has introduced an internship programme for undergraduate students from tier two cities and beyond to offer an opportunity to work in its supply chain ahead of the festive season. The 45-day programme is aimed at helping them to gain critical skills in supply chain management and create an ecosystem of trained professionals for the e-commerce industry.

"The programme has been designed to shape India's future workforce in various essential supply chain roles, which will help in creating an ecosystem of well-qualified, well-trained and skilled professionals in the long run," said Flipkart. The company is working with educational institutes across 21 locations including Binola (Haryana), Bhiwandi (Maharashtra), Uluberia and Dankuni (West Bengal), Malur (Karnataka), Medchal (Telangana) and many more to identify meritorious students and engage the selected ones at its fulfillment centres.

"We are confident of providing an engaging and immersive working experience to our interns during the upcoming festive season, which will help generate more interest towards the supply chain," said Senior Vice-President Amitesh Jha. (ANI)