2 killed in head-on collision between trucks in Bengal's Nadia

Two truckers were killed in a head-on collision between their vehicles in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday morning, police said. The accident happened on National Highway 12 near Dwijendra Setu in Dhubulia police station area, they said.

Traffic movement on the highway was disrupted for about an hour due to the accident, they added. It appeared that one of the two drivers lost control of his vehicle and collided, police said.

Both the trucks were carrying stones, they said. The truckers were identified as Firoz Biswas (24), a resident of Nakashipara in Nadia, and Ali Sheikh (19) of Rajgram in the Muraroi police station area in Birbhum.