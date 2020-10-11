SVAMITVA scheme to be milestone in direction of 'gramin swaraj': Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 'SVAMITVA' (ownership) scheme and said it will prove to be a milestone in the direction of 'gramin swaraj'. The prime minister on Sunday launched the physical distribution of the property cards under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Shah said the prime minister is working day and night to make rural India developed and prosperous.

"The launch of 'Svamitva Yojana' by the prime minister today will prove to be a milestone in the direction of 'gramin swaraj'. This scheme is a true tribute to Nanaji Deshmukh on his birth anniversary," he said. Expressing gratitude to the prime minister and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, the home minister said this visionary and historic 'self-ownership scheme' will make villagers in India self-reliant.

This scheme will give land property owners of rural India the right to 'record of rights', he said. "The true goal of Modiji's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is to empower the poor and the villagers. This scheme is an innovative attempt to give the people of rural areas their rights and respect.

"Now, they will get easy loans from banks and they too will be able to fulfil their dreams," he said. SVAMITVA is a central sector scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, which was launched by the prime minister on National Panchayati Raj Day, April 14 this year. The scheme aims to provide the 'record of rights' to village household owners in rural areas and issue property cards.

The scheme is being implemented across the country in a phased manner over a period of four years (2020-2024) and would eventually cover around 6.62 lakh villages of the country. About 1 lakh villages in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Karnataka, and a few border villages of Punjab and Rajasthan, along with establishment of continuous operating system (CORS) stations' network across Punjab and Rajasthan, are being covered in the pilot phase (2020-21)..