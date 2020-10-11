Ramesh hails decision to shift Metro car shed from Aarey

Former Union Environment Minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday welcomed the Mahrashtra government's decision to scrap the metro car shed project in Aarey Colony. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the scrapping of the Aarey metro car shed and said the project will now come up at Kanjurmarg in the city.

"I applaud Uddhav Thackeray for finally deciding on this and saving the Aarey eco system, so valuable to Mumbaikars. I grew up in this area and I am very well aware of its value," Ramesh said in a tweet. Congress is an alliance partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Shiv Sena.

Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon is a major green lung of the metropolis.