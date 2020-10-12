PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Hospitality sector takes ministers to court over COVID-19 curbs https://on.ft.com/34PX4NI EU targets big tech with 'hit list' facing tougher rules https://on.ft.com/34NZ3lW

Brussels calls on U.S. to drop tariffs in Airbus-Boeing dispute https://on.ft.com/3dkqrvE Overview

The United Kingdom's hospitality industry is mounting a legal challenge to the government's lockdown restrictions, aiming to stop its plans to close pubs and other venues to tackle the rise in coronavirus cases. European Union regulators are making a 'hit list' of up to 20 large internet companies, potentially including Facebook , Apple, Amazon and Alphabet's Google, that will be facing new and tougher rules aimed at curbing their market power.

The European Union's new trade chief, Valdis Dombrovskis, has told the U.S. to withdraw tariffs on more than $7 billion of EU products or face additional duties on exports to Europe, as he urged a settlement to the dispute over Airbus SE and Boeing Co. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)