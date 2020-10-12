Vana Recognized with Condé Nast Traveler's 2020 Readers' Choice Awards "#4 in Top 30 Destination Spa Resorts in the World"

The world’s best hotels, resorts, countries, cities, islands, spas, trains, airlines, airports and cruises ranked by travelers New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Condé Nast Traveler announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with Vana recognized as the #4 in Top 30 Destination Spa Resorts in the World. More than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted an incredible number of responses rating their travel experiences across the globe. “The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” said Jesse Ashlock, U.S. Editor of Condé Nast Traveler. “The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.” The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here. According to Veer Singh, Founder and Creator, Vana, “This time has provided us space for reflection and to consider what Vana should be going forward with. We have enhanced our Ayurveda and Yoga offerings and placed them at the very core of Vana’s wellness offering. Vana should be life-changing and nothing less.” Vana is near the foothills of the Himalayas in Dehradun. It draws inspiration from its literal meaning - forest - a place that protects, nurtures and nourishes, while providing space to discover and flourish. The structured frameworks of traditional Indian, Tibetan, and Chinese medicine have been mindfully integrated. Nourishing cuisine, experiences for all the senses and a kind-hearted team complete the offering that is Vana. Vana’s offerings now begin at Rs. 25,000. The Retreat is offered for a minimum of three nights. It includes stay, meals, personalised treatments and therapies, as well as Retreat Programs with yoga, meditation, cuisine lessons, functional fitness, talks, music and more. The 2020 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions. About VanaEstablished in 2014 by Veer Singh, Vana is a place for anyone who wants to seek wellbeing and what lies beyond conventional understanding. Vana aspires to create a thoughtful balance between what is necessary to prescribe to an individual. Built on an estate of 21 acres, Vana comprises 66 rooms, 16 suites and additional 4 standalone villas. About Condé Nast TravelerCondé Nast Traveler is the world’s most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is a multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more information, please visit www.cntraveler.com. PWRPWR