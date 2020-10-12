Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar sticks near three-week lows as markets bet on eventual U.S. stimulus

The riskier New Zealand and Australian dollars were both down around 0.2% on the day, having eased gains from Friday, when they rose to their highest in nearly three weeks . CHINA'S CENTRAL BANK STEPS IN The yuan fell after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Saturday that it will lower the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions when conducting some foreign exchange forwards trading. Analysts say the move was a bid to curb recent yuan appreciation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 13:54 IST
FOREX-Dollar sticks near three-week lows as markets bet on eventual U.S. stimulus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar held near three-week lows on Monday amid optimism about fiscal stimulus in the United States, while the yuan fell after China's central bank changed its policy on yuan reserves. The dollar index was steady, having seen its biggest loss in six weeks on Friday, when investors upped their bets that a fiscal stimulus package would be agreed to mitigate the economic fallout from COVID-19.

The Trump administration called on Congress to pass a stripped-down version of the relief bill on Sunday, while negotiations on a broader package continue. The dollar has been buffeted by the on-again, off-again stimulus negotiations. Still, with Nov. 3 election only weeks away, investors are betting that Democrat Joe Biden is more likely to win the U.S. presidency and offer a larger economic package.

"Any negative fallout from a failure to reach a fiscal deal before the election will be dampened by expectations for even bigger stimulus after the election," MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman wrote in a note to clients. "Market participants remain optimistic over a Blue Wave," he added, citing polling data which shows a Biden lead.

The dollar index was at 93.118 at 0729 GMT, flat on the day and having almost completely reversed its recovery at the end of September. The euro was down 0.2% on the day at $1.1808. In Europe, the World Health Organization has urged governments to restrict activity to combat a rapid rise in COVID-19 infections.

Speculators cut their euro long positions to a two-month low in the week to Oct. 6, weekly CFTC data showed. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is due to speak at 1100 GMT.

The yen was up 0.1% against the dollar at 105.520. The safe-haven Swiss franc was flat against the euro at 1.07630 . The riskier New Zealand and Australian dollars were both down around 0.2% on the day, having eased gains from Friday, when they rose to their highest in nearly three weeks .

CHINA'S CENTRAL BANK STEPS IN The yuan fell after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Saturday that it will lower the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions when conducting some foreign exchange forwards trading.

Analysts say the move was a bid to curb recent yuan appreciation. The yuan reached a 17-month high on Friday in both onshore and offshore trade. It has gained more than 6% against the dollar since late May, driven by a favourable yield differential between China and other major economies.

At 0743 GMT on Monday, the onshore yuan was down 0.3% . The offshore yuan was at 6.7109 per dollar, also down 0.3% on the day. The move was also cited as a reason for weakness in the China-sensitive Australian dollar.

"Markets may take this move as a signal the PBoC intends to slow CNY appreciation in the near term, though we note the accompanying statement included a vow to keep the exchange rate flexible, stabilize market expectations and maintain a "broadly stable" exchange rate," UBS strategists wrote in a note. "The next big move in the yuan may be linked to the U.S. election outcome and who will be negotiating trade with China for the next four years," UBS added.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking equal protection for transgenders against sexual offences

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Central government on a public interest litigation PIL seeking directions to provide equal protection to the transgender community against sexual offences. A bench of the apex court, headed b...

Himachal Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19Thakur, in a tweet, said he had quarantined himself at his residence last week after coming in contact with someone who had coronavirusOn docto...

Rupee logs 1st drop in four sessions, down 12 paise against USD

The rupee snapped its three-session winning run on Monday, slipping 12 paise to close at 73.28 against the US dollar amid weakening Asian peers against the greenback. Starting off on a bullish note, the Indian currency touched the days high...

All peace-loving citizens need to stand together to fight violent crimes

While South Africa faces a mammoth task of tackling the scourge of violent crimes, the fight will require that all peace-loving citizens stand together not only to condemn these acts but also work together to end them, says President Cyril ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020