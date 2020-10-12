Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walmart, Flipkart Group pump in additional investment in Ninjacart

Our pilots and current business engagement with Ninjacart have been encouraging as we leverage technology to address changing consumer behaviour across the country," he added. Nagarajan, CEO and co-founder of Ninjacart, said the fresh set of investments from Walmart and Flipkart Group takes the company one step closer to its vision of making food safe and accessible for a billion people and changing the way food reaches the plate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 15:05 IST
Walmart, Flipkart Group pump in additional investment in Ninjacart
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Walmart and Flipkart Group on Monday announced a fresh round of investment in Bengaluru-based business-to-business (B2B) supply chain company Ninjacart. The companies, however, did not disclose the amount being invested. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the month.

In the coming months, Ninjacart will use the capital to expand to new markets and build new offerings and supply chains for emerging customer segments, while continuing to innovate on the supply chain to make it more efficient, reliable, and profitable, a statement said. "This follows the investment made by Walmart and the Flipkart Group in December 2019, as the companies continue to focus on ensuring access to high quality fresh produce for consumers and retailers while creating economic opportunities for farmers through the continued use of technology," it added.

For Ninjacart, this further deepens the partnership with Walmart and the Flipkart Group to improve its offerings and enhance customer experience, it said. "As Flipkart grows its Supermart (grocery) and Flipkart Quick (hyperlocal business), Ninjacart will continue to play a key role in providing fresh produce to consumers across the country as they increasingly look at e-grocery to meet their needs," it added.

Ninjacart was founded by Thirukumaran Nagarajan, Kartheeswaran K K, Ashutosh Vikram, Sharath Loganathan and Vasudevan Chinnathambi in 2015. Its investors include Tiger Global, Accel, Tanglin, Steadview, Syngenta, Nandan Nilekani and Qualcomm, among others.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, Ninjacart had launched a series of initiatives such as apartment delivery, including a 'Farm to fork' pilot with Flipkart, customer delivery through food delivery apps, 'Harvest the Farms' initiative, among others. It had also launched 'FoodPrint', a 100 per cent traceability platform for its products, during the lockdown to improve food safety.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said the e-grocery market in India has seen tremendous growth over the past several months as people have increasingly taken to ordering groceries and fresh produce online. "We will continue to make investments to offer the best produce to our customers and support livelihoods and sustainable growth for local farmers, producers and the supply chain ecosystem. Our pilots and current business engagement with Ninjacart have been encouraging as we leverage technology to address changing consumer behaviour across the country," he added.

Nagarajan, CEO and co-founder of Ninjacart, said the fresh set of investments from Walmart and Flipkart Group takes the company one step closer to its vision of making food safe and accessible for a billion people and changing the way food reaches the plate. "We will continue to invest in areas that impact the lives of customers and farmers positively," he added.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka cabinet reshuffle is proof of govt's failure in handling COVID pandemic: Congress

The Congress in Karnataka on Monday claimed Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa reshuffling his cabinet by changing the Health Minister is proof of the governments miserable failure in handling COVID-19. Minister B Sriramulu was divested of the ...

BimaKaro unveils a quirky TVC campaign BimaKaro Aagey Badho

New Delhi India, Oct 12 ANI BusinessWire India BimaKaro.in the brand of DJT Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., an independent, privately-owned insurance broking company in India, today rolled out its new campaign - BimaKaro - Aagey Badho. Emphasi...

Process for election of next chairperson to be concluded by December: ICC

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday confirmed the start of the process for the election of its next chairperson. The apex cricketing body said that the process for electing the next chairperson is underway and it is expected to ...

Essar Ports' cargo handling rises 12.5 pc at 12.6 MT in Sept quarter

Essar Ports on Monday said it witnessed a 12.5 per cent rise in cargo handling to 12.6 million tonne MT in the September 2020 quarter as compared with the previous quarter, despite COVID-19 challenges. The port had handled 11.2 MT cargo in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020