BimaKaro unveils a quirky TVC campaign BimaKaro Aagey Badho

BimaKaro.in the brand of DJT Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., an independent, privately-owned insurance broking company in India, today rolled out its new campaign - 'BimaKaro - Aagey Badho'. Emphasising the need for hassle-free insurance buying procedure, the three weeks-long campaign is live across Television, Print, Radio (Delhi/NCR), Digital and Social Media channels.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:15 IST
Starting October 11, 2020, the campaign aims to build awareness about BimaKaro as an insurance brand through reach-based mass approach with high frequency. . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Oct 12 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): BimaKaro.in the brand of DJT Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., an independent, privately-owned insurance broking company in India, today rolled out its new campaign - 'BimaKaro - Aagey Badho'. Emphasising the need for hassle-free insurance buying procedure, the three weeks-long campaign is live across Television, Print, Radio (Delhi/NCR), Digital and Social Media channels. BimaKaro was established with the vision of providing financial products and services to its customers backed by hassle-free process and guidance to help customers with the right investment products according to their life-stage and lifestyle. Rooted in this thought, the idea behind BimaKaro Aagey Badho comes alive with the message that BimaKaro exists to help fulfil your purpose, by securing your dreams, by understanding your requirements, by simplifying your choices and by empowering you with the right financial product. With BimaKaro, you find simple yet seamless solutions to secure your life and dream bigger and better.

Inspired by real-life experiences of consumers purchasing insurance policies, the campaign creatively narrates four stories showcasing challenges faced by varied consumer segments. Through a humorous take, a stand-up comedian depicted by Indian actress Maanvi Gagroo illustrates the consumers' behaviours, changing needs and resultant trends; ultimately highlighting BimaKaro's unique offerings for everyone (to cut to the chase and move ahead or aagey badho). The four films depict's scenes of a stand-up comedian, how she finds the best solution with BimaKaro, regarding all the concerns while purchasing an insurance policy. "We are excited about our new #AageyBadho brand campaign. Time is economical for everyone, especially for millennials and hence they look for quick solutions in a comprehensible manner. With its funny, quirky and yet relevant approach, the Aagey Badho brand campaign reflects on what the average Indian consumer goes through before purchasing an insurance policy and how BimaKaro can help make the experience hassle-free at every touch-point," said Akash Anand, Managing Director, BimaKaro.

Starting October 11, 2020, the campaign aims to build awareness about BimaKaro as an insurance brand through reach-based mass approach with high frequency. The four brand films will be seen across multiple television channels including the OTT platform Amazon Prime, with a major focus on and several regional genre platforms. Link to Film 1: In the first film, the comedian stresses on the need of a seamless form-filling procedure.

Link to Film 2: The second film highlights the importance of a service without causing any inconvenience to the consumer. Link to Film 3: In the third film, the comedian expresses the importance of effective after sale service which customers always look up to.

Link to Film 4: The fourth film stresses on the hassle-free policy issuance process that involves the ease of making payment on time and receiving policy papers on time. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

