Left Menu
Development News Edition

UTI AMC shares make tepid debut; drop 14 pc at close

Shares of UTI Asset Management Company on Monday tumbled 14 per cent in debut trade over its issue price of Rs 554 per unit. The stock had debuted at Rs 490.25, registering a decline of 11.50 per cent from the issue price in early trade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 16:51 IST
UTI AMC shares make tepid debut; drop 14 pc at close

Shares of UTI Asset Management Company on Monday tumbled 14 per cent in debut trade over its issue price of Rs 554 per unit. It closed at Rs 476.60, lower by 13.97 per cent on BSE. The stock had debuted at Rs 490.25, registering a decline of 11.50 per cent from the issue price in early trade. During the day, it tanked 14.96 per cent to Rs 471.10. On NSE, shares of the company had opened at Rs 500, a discount of 9.74 per cent. It later tanked 13 per cent to close at Rs 481.50. The company's market valuation was Rs 6,042.68 crore on the BSE.

In volume terms, 13.69 lakh shares were traded at BSE and over one crore shares on NSE. The Rs 2,160-crore initial public offer (IPO) of the company was subscribed 2.31 times. Price range for IPO was Rs 552-554 per share. This is the third asset management company (AMC) to get listed on the stock exchanges after Nippon Life India Asset Management and HDFC AMC.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets were the managers to the offer..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

New COVID-19 cluster prompts China to test nine million in Qingdao city

Chinas Qingdao city has launched a citywide nucleic acid test campaign that will cover its nine million residents over the next five days, amid apprehensions of a second wave after the coastal city reported 12 COVID-19 cases. The cases were...

Rijiju condoles demise of former India captain Carlton Chapman

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday condoled the demise of former Indian national team captain Carlton Chapman, who passed away at the age of 49. Shocked at the untimely demise of former Indian National Footbal...

EU plans binding energy standards in green buildings drive - document

The European Commission will propose mandatory minimum energy performance standards for buildings across Europe in a drive to cut emissions and create jobs in the renovation sector, according to a draft policy document seen by Reuters.The E...

Teams start arriving in Goa for ISL

Majority of the domestic players have arrived in Goa for the upcoming Indian Super League, which is likely to start next month and to be played entirely in three venues under strict COVID-19 protocols. This seasons ISL, to be played among 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020