Sebi slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on two entities over disclosure lapses

In addition, Rs  3.5 lakh has been imposed on Agarwal and Rs 1.5 lakh on Paksh Developers. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation with respect to trading in the scrip of Sterling Green Woods Ltd (SGWL) for April to July, 2009.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:33 IST
Capital markets regulator Sebi has imposed a total fine of Rs 30 lakh on two entities for disclosure lapses in Sterling Green woods Ltd case. A fine of Rs 25 lakh has been levied on -- Anurag Agarwal and Paksh Developers -- payable jointly or severally. In addition, Rs  3.5 lakh has been imposed on Agarwal and Rs 1.5 lakh on Paksh Developers.

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had conducted an investigation with respect to trading in the scrip of Sterling Green Woods Ltd (SGWL) for April to July, 2009. It was found that Agarwal had failed to make the requisite disclosures with respect to the acquisition of the shares of SGWL on two occasions -- August 2005 and July 2006 -- thereby violating SAST( Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) norms.

Further, it was revealed that another 2 lakh shares were purchased by Paksh Developers in September 2007 and Agarwal was its person acting in concert. After this acquisition, the holding of Paksh and Agarwal rose to 16.41 per cent in SGWL, the regulator noted.

As per the order, Agarwal had himself admitted that the purchase and sell orders were placed by him on behalf of Paksh. Upon crossing the 15 per cent barrier it was necessary that Paksh and Agarwal make an open offer under takeover norms.

However, they failed to comply with open offer obligations as required under the SAST norms, Sebi said in its order passed on Friday. But, no disclosures were made to the exchange in respect of the acquisition, Sebi noted.

Also, Agarwal failed to comply with provisions of the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) norms..

